Shop Cashmere, Heattech And Designer Collaborations In The Amazing Uniqlo Black Friday Sale

If you're looking for a little wardrobe spruce up, or just need to replace some of your everyday basics that are looking (let's face it) a little worn-out, then the best place to head to is Uniqlo. Known for its huge range of wardrobe staples, perfect puffer jackets, winter-ready HEATTECH thermals, cashmere knits and designer collaborations (the latest Anya Hindmarch collab sold-out at super-speed) Uniqlo's Black Friday Sale has your winter wardrobe covered for a purse-friendly price-tag.