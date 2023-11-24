  1. Home|
Shop Cashmere, Heattech And Designer Collaborations In The Amazing Uniqlo Black Friday Sale

Our favourite stop for wardrobe staples.

by Julia Harvey
Published
1
Seamless Down Parka
2
100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
3
HEATTECH Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long Sleeved Thermal Top
4
100% Cashmere Scarf
5
Pile Lined Aviator Jacket
6
HEATTECH Ultra Warm Nigh Neck Long Sleeved Thermal Top
7
Ultra Stretch Skinny Fit Jeans
8
Seamless Down Long Coat
9
Powder Soft Down Vest
10
Uniqlo C Oversized Jacket
11
<meta charset="utf-8">Uniqlo C Light Down Jacket in Dark Brown
12
<meta charset="utf-8">Cotton Striped Long Sleeved Longline Shirt Dress
13
Uniqlo U Short Padded Pea Coat
14
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

If you're looking for a little wardrobe spruce up, or just need to replace some of your everyday basics that are looking (let's face it) a little worn-out, then the best place to head to is Uniqlo. Known for its huge range of wardrobe staples, perfect puffer jackets, winter-ready HEATTECH thermals, cashmere knits and designer collaborations (the latest Anya Hindmarch collab sold-out at super-speed) Uniqlo's Black Friday Sale has your winter wardrobe covered for a purse-friendly price-tag.

SHOP: The Uniqlo Black Friday Sale

1. Seamless Down Parka



Stay super snug this winter - this style is also available in four other colourways.

2. 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper



For affordable cashmere, Uniqlo is hard to beat - pick from ten different colourways.

3. HEATTECH Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long Sleeved Thermal Top



For the cold winter months Uniqlo's Heattech thermals are a gamechanger.

4. 100% Cashmere Scarf



The perfect gift (or self gift) this winter.

5. Pile Lined Aviator Jacket



This season, the Aviator jacket is one of our firm favourites - and this Uniqlo version is a steal.

6. HEATTECH Ultra Warm Nigh Neck Long Sleeved Thermal Top



If you're always cold, make sure you have a Uniqlo HEATTECH thermal top under every outfit.

7. Ultra Stretch Skinny Fit Jeans



Incase you missed it, skinny jeans are back.

8. Seamless Down Long Coat



Off on a winter walk? This jacket is for you.

9. Powder Soft Down Vest



It's gilet season! Choose from four pastel colourways to finish off your outfit perfectly.

10. Uniqlo C Oversized Jacket



We love this oversized shirt style jacket from Uniqlo's collaboration with designer Clare Waight Keller.

11. <meta charset="utf-8">Uniqlo C Light Down Jacket in Dark Brown



The chicest puffer jacket around.

12. <meta charset="utf-8">Cotton Striped Long Sleeved Longline Shirt Dress



Wear as a dress or open as an oversized over-shirt, this super versatile shirtdress is a complete steal.

13. Uniqlo U Short Padded Pea Coat



Fashion's favourite Uniqlo collection, Uniqlo U, has all the wardrobe staples you could ask for.

14. 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper



The perfect cashmere crew neck knit, ideal to wear on it's own or layered over skirts.

Does Uniqlo have a Black Friday sale?

Yes! And it's already started so you can get stuck straight in. Uniqlo will be offering limited offers across all your winter-wear favourites from seamless puffers, knitwear and jackets including pieces from its Uniqlo U and Uniqlo C collections. The ideal time to get your wardrobe braced and ready for the cold months ahead.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

This will differ from brand to brand, however as a rule of thumb the offers will last from Black Friday on Friday 24th November up until Cyber Monday on Monday 27th November - so you have plenty of time to shop.

