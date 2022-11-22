  1. Home
The Net-A-Porter Black Friday Sale Has Started, And You Can Buy Carrie Bradshaw’s Actual Dress For £140

This is the place to go for some of the most amazing deals.

Net-a-Porter Black Friday sale
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

It has to be said that Net-a-Porter makes shopping a pretty joyful experience, particularly when you don't fancy braving the shops in-person. With hundreds of brands all in one place, an excellent edit of clothes, accessories and beauty products, not to mention easy, speedy delivery, it really does take the faff out of online shopping. Its Black Friday sale arrives once a year and is a brilliant time to fill up your basket - with up to 30% off more than 11,000 (yes, really) products.

It's the perfect opportunity to pick up some wear-forever pieces at a more affordable price, whether that be a classic single-breasted blazer, a party season handbag you'll wear every year or a jumper to celebrate this festive season in cosy comfort. For any fans of And Just Like That, we also spotted a one-shouldered power dress that was featured in the first series of the reboot: Norma Kamali's Diana. Carrie wore it in ice blue with a white blazer - and while that particular shade isn't available at a discount, the coral is now reduced from £200 to £140.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Black Friday Deals At Net-A-Porter

Frankie Shop, Bea Crepe Blazer
1 of 18

Neous, Zeta Crystal-Embellished Silk Shoulder Bag
2 of 18

Aligheri, Paola And Francesca Gold-Plated Necklace
3 of 18

Loulou Studio, Secas Oversized Cable-Knit Wool And Cashmere-Blend Sweater
4 of 18

Staud, Ida Suede And Leather Tote
5 of 18

Nanushka, Floral Recycled-Seersucker Top
6 of 18

Re/Done, 70s Striped Wool-Blend Cardigan
7 of 18

Norma Kamali, Diana One-Shoulder Ruched Stretch-Jersey Dress
8 of 18

Frankie Shop, Lui Striped Poplin Shirt
9 of 18

Le Specs, Air Heart Cat-Eye Acetate And Gold-Tone Sunglasses
10 of 18

Hunza G, Nile Ribbed Swimsuit
11 of 18

Nike, Ambush Air Adjust Force SP Rubbed-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
12 of 18

13 of 18

Éliou, Buzio Cord Bead And Gold-Plated Necklace
14 of 18

Laura Lombardi, Franca Gold-Plated Necklace
15 of 18

Sea, Naya Quilted Padded Printed Canvas Coat
16 of 18

Holzweiler, Liza Striped Alpaca-Blend Sweater
17 of 18

Completedworks, Gold-Plated Resin And Pearl Earrings
18 of 18

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday will fall on 25 November 2022. Cyber Monday will follow on 28 November, but we’d recommend that you start looking at your favourite luxury retailers any time from November onwards.

