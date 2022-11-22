The Net-A-Porter Black Friday Sale Has Started, And You Can Buy Carrie Bradshaw’s Actual Dress For £140

It has to be said that Net-a-Porter makes shopping a pretty joyful experience, particularly when you don't fancy braving the shops in-person. With hundreds of brands all in one place, an excellent edit of clothes, accessories and beauty products, not to mention easy, speedy delivery, it really does take the faff out of online shopping. Its Black Friday sale arrives once a year and is a brilliant time to fill up your basket - with up to 30% off more than 11,000 (yes, really) products.

It's the perfect opportunity to pick up some wear-forever pieces at a more affordable price, whether that be a classic single-breasted blazer, a party season handbag you'll wear every year or a jumper to celebrate this festive season in cosy comfort. For any fans of And Just Like That, we also spotted a one-shouldered power dress that was featured in the first series of the reboot: Norma Kamali's Diana. Carrie wore it in ice blue with a white blazer - and while that particular shade isn't available at a discount, the coral is now reduced from £200 to £140.

When is Black Friday 2022?