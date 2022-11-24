Lululemon’s Black Friday Deals Are Amazing, And You Can Shop Them Now

Start limbering up guys, Lululemon's Black Friday sale is upon us. If you've been putting off starting your yoga career, sadly you now have no excuse because there's whopping discounts off selected pieces. Whether you're a fully fledged Sporty Spice, or a once a month (if that) gentle jogger, there are pieces for all. Even for those of us who dress the part but might not quite make it to the gym.

Gallery Shop The Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals 1 of 16 This statement sweatshirt will turn heads at the gym. 2 of 16 These printed leggings are subtle enough to be an everyday pair. 3 of 16 This lightweight jacket is ideal for running during the warmer month. Invest for spring. 4 of 16 Ditto these cycling shorts, which will definitely go the distance in the balmier summer months. 5 of 16 This tie-dye sweatshirt is great for off-duty. 6 of 16 This punchy shade of purple will encourage you to go running at the weekend (well, that's the idea anyway...) 7 of 16 These high-rise leggings, in wear-with-everything black, are an absolute classic. 8 of 16 Lululemon's sports bras are legendary. 9 of 16 This high-support bra is great for high-intensity workouts. 10 of 16 These pastel-neon pants will give you some get-up-and-go in the morning. 11 of 16 Lululemon's mid-crew socks are a gym bag staple. 12 of 16 This yoga block has been reduced from £25 to £12. 13 of 16 I love the fact that this scuba jacket has thumbholes. 14 of 16 This backpack is brilliant for the gym or work. 15 of 16 Instead of tucking your yoga mat under your arm, why not invest in a strap? 16 of 16 These shorts are half price (reduced from £48 to £24).

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday will fall on 25 November 2022. Cyber Monday will follow on 28 November, but we’d recommend that you start looking at your favourite luxury retailers any time from November onwards.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

This huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping. Now that it’s moved over to the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything, not just tech, and is the biggest event of the year for retailers. Cyber Monday continues after Black Friday and is another chance to grab a good deal before Christmas.

How much does Lululemon delivery cost?

Home delivery is free on all orders and takes 3-5 working days for those in mainland UK. Orders are shipped on business days only, from the warehouse in the Netherlands.

