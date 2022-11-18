Zara’s Black Friday Sale Is Almost Here: These Are The Bits Worth Adding To Your Wishlist

Black Friday is an exciting time for all, but only a few Black Friday sales make us giddy with anticipation - and Zara, sits number one on that list. The high-street retailer is our go-to for just about everything, stocking affordable versions of high-fashion trends, high-quality basics, and perfumes that smell just like designer. It's basically our second home.
While we don't know all the details of Zara's Black Friday sale, the retailer typically offers up to 40 per cent off selected styles, which is pretty mega. At the best of times, our most-wanted Zara coat or pair of jeans is out of stock, so it's important to gear up and start bookmarking your favourite pieces to avoid any disappointment when sales go live.
To help narrow it down, we've (endlessly) scrolled through Zara's website, spotting the very best pieces worth investing in this Black Friday. From winter coats to cowboy boots and everything in between, shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Zara Black Friday Sales
Black Friday is the best time to shop the TikTok-viral double-faced jacket with faux-fur lining.
Perfect for upcoming Christmas parties, this velvet embroidered jacket has got main character status.
An oversized varsity jacket is the epitome of cool-girl chic.
Switch it up from your usual block colours with this black and white collared cardi.
The cargo trend - but make it denim.
You'll feel like a million bucks in this glitz and glam sequinned blazer.
Ripped wide-leg jeans might just be our most worn item this season.
Sweater vests are the perfect transitional piece you can throw on over a white button-up as the weather gets cooler.
We're loving this chocolate brown cardi with pale green stitching.
If you've been eyeing up the cowboy boot trend from afar, this subtle black pair of western boots is a great place to start.
Elegant is an understatement for these heeled slingbacks with rhinestone detailing.
We can practically feel the softness of this faux fur cardigan from behind the screen.
Add some pizazz to your look with a metallic accessory.