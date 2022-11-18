Zara’s Black Friday Sale Is Almost Here: These Are The Bits Worth Adding To Your Wishlist

Black Friday is an exciting time for all, but only a few Black Friday sales make us giddy with anticipation - and Zara, sits number one on that list. The high-street retailer is our go-to for just about everything, stocking affordable versions of high-fashion trends, high-quality basics, and perfumes that smell just like designer. It's basically our second home.

While we don't know all the details of Zara's Black Friday sale, the retailer typically offers up to 40 per cent off selected styles, which is pretty mega. At the best of times, our most-wanted Zara coat or pair of jeans is out of stock, so it's important to gear up and start bookmarking your favourite pieces to avoid any disappointment when sales go live.

To help narrow it down, we've (endlessly) scrolled through Zara's website, spotting the very best pieces worth investing in this Black Friday. From winter coats to cowboy boots and everything in between, shop our top picks below.