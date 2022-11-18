Liberty’s Black Friday Sale Has Started With Amazing Deals Across Fashion, Home & Beauty

Liberty is one of our favourite festive shopping destinations - and this year, the iconic department store has kicked off the festivities early with amazing Black Friday designer deals.
So if you want to spoil yourself - perhaps a Christmas gift 'to me, from me' or just an excuse for a November treat - or the people in your life, head to Liberty London to scoop up designer pieces for less.
What is Black Friday?
This huge event originated in the US, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin Christmas shopping early.
Since it's hit the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything - not just tech, and it's the biggest event of the year for retailers.
When actually is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 officially kicks off on Friday 25 November, but some deals are running throughout November and across the weekend.
What deals is Liberty running for Black Friday?
Liberty's Black Friday sale is live now - take this as your excuse to secure those must-haves, with up to 30% off selected lines and 25% off beauty. Shop all of Liberty's deals here, or keep scrolling for some of our favourite items.
SHOP: Liberty's Best Black Friday Deals
A timeless classic, everyone needs a cream cable pullover in their arsenal.
Smoothing, plumping, energising and firming, this powerful blend will reveal your most radiant and youthful complexion.
Tailored to a playful midi-length, the Rachael dress has a relaxed fit flared skirt, side-seam pockets and a removable waist tie for a fitted silhouette.
A wonderful gift for a loved one or for yourself, this 9ct gold ring has over £150 off.
You can never have enough Liberty candles - especially when they're on sale.
Cosy and chic, this Brunella jacket is the perfect partner for an autumnal weekend trip.
Professor Bader's cult formula has won countless awards for its miraculous results. Clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles after just four weeks of use, skincare buffs rave about its power.
A new pair of PJs for winter or a Christmas present for mum? We can't think of a better set.
Refresh your skincare routine with Sunday Riley's Wake Up set, which has over £20 off.
Dressed up or down, this Ganni leopard wool pullover will add a touch of the wild side.
That viral pan is also in the Black Friday sale - with over £30 off.
In collaboration with House of Hackney, Barbour's Mapledene Showerproof jacket is a fusion of heritage outerwear and clothing inspired by the iconic prints of the East London-based interiors brand.
JW Pei's bags are loved by normal folk and celebrities alike, so grab one while there's a discount available.
Jazz up your Christmas table decor with these stunning starry Champagne coupes.
One. of Rose Inc's hero products is on offer - brighter, smoother skin awaits.