Liberty’s Black Friday Sale Has Started With Amazing Deals Across Fashion, Home & Beauty

There are even bargains for the little ones.

by Charlotte Pavitt |
Posted

Liberty is one of our favourite festive shopping destinations - and this year, the iconic department store has kicked off the festivities early with amazing Black Friday designer deals.

So if you want to spoil yourself - perhaps a Christmas gift 'to me, from me' or just an excuse for a November treat - or the people in your life, head to Liberty London to scoop up designer pieces for less.

What is Black Friday?

This huge event originated in the US, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin Christmas shopping early.

Since it's hit the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything - not just tech, and it's the biggest event of the year for retailers.

When actually is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 officially kicks off on Friday 25 November, but some deals are running throughout November and across the weekend.

What deals is Liberty running for Black Friday?

Liberty's Black Friday sale is live now - take this as your excuse to secure those must-haves, with up to 30% off selected lines and 25% off beauty. Shop all of Liberty's deals here, or keep scrolling for some of our favourite items.

SHOP: Liberty's Best Black Friday Deals

GANNI Oversized Cable Pullover
1 of 15

A timeless classic, everyone needs a cream cable pullover in their arsenal.

SISLEY PARIS Sisleÿa L'Intégral Anti-Âge 50ml
2 of 15

Smoothing, plumping, energising and firming, this powerful blend will reveal your most radiant and youthful complexion.

SPORTSCRAFT Rachael Dress
3 of 15

Tailored to a playful midi-length, the Rachael dress has a relaxed fit flared skirt, side-seam pockets and a removable waist tie for a fitted silhouette.

LIBERTY 9ct Gold Ianthe Star and Moon Blue Sapphire Signet Ring
4 of 15

A wonderful gift for a loved one or for yourself, this 9ct gold ring has over £150 off.

LIBERTY Ianthe Scented Candle
5 of 15

You can never have enough Liberty candles - especially when they're on sale.

TACH CLOTHING Brunella Jacket
6 of 15

Cosy and chic, this Brunella jacket is the perfect partner for an autumnal weekend trip.

AUGUSTINUS BADER The Rich Cream
7 of 15

Professor Bader's cult formula has won countless awards for its miraculous results. Clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles after just four weeks of use, skincare buffs rave about its power.

LIBERTY Betsy Tana Lawn™ Cotton Pyjama Set
8 of 15

A new pair of PJs for winter or a Christmas present for mum? We can't think of a better set.

SUNDAY RILEY Wake Up With Me Complete Morning Routine
9 of 15

Refresh your skincare routine with Sunday Riley's Wake Up set, which has over £20 off.

GANNI Leopard Pullover
10 of 15

Dressed up or down, this Ganni leopard wool pullover will add a touch of the wild side.

OUR PLACE Steam Always Pan
11 of 15

That viral pan is also in the Black Friday sale - with over £30 off.

BARBOUR xHouse of Hackney Mapledene Showerproof Jacket
12 of 15

In collaboration with House of Hackney, Barbour's Mapledene Showerproof jacket is a fusion of heritage outerwear and clothing inspired by the iconic prints of the East London-based interiors brand.

JW PEI Rylee Vegan Leather Drawstring Top Handle Bag
13 of 15

JW Pei's bags are loved by normal folk and celebrities alike, so grab one while there's a discount available.

THE VINTAGE LIST Stars Champagne Coupes Set of Six
14 of 15

Jazz up your Christmas table decor with these stunning starry Champagne coupes.

ROSE INC Soft Light Luminous and Hydrating Full Coverage Concealer
15 of 15

One. of Rose Inc's hero products is on offer - brighter, smoother skin awaits.

