Liberty’s Black Friday Sale Has Started With Amazing Deals Across Fashion, Home & Beauty

Liberty is one of our favourite festive shopping destinations - and this year, the iconic department store has kicked off the festivities early with amazing Black Friday designer deals.

So if you want to spoil yourself - perhaps a Christmas gift 'to me, from me' or just an excuse for a November treat - or the people in your life, head to Liberty London to scoop up designer pieces for less.

What is Black Friday?

This huge event originated in the US, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin Christmas shopping early.

Since it's hit the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything - not just tech, and it's the biggest event of the year for retailers.

When actually is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 officially kicks off on Friday 25 November, but some deals are running throughout November and across the weekend.

What deals is Liberty running for Black Friday?

Liberty's Black Friday sale is live now - take this as your excuse to secure those must-haves, with up to 30% off selected lines and 25% off beauty. Shop all of Liberty's deals here, or keep scrolling for some of our favourite items.