For Christmas, Give Luxury Pyjamas That Are Half Price In The Black Friday Sale (Or Treat Yourself)

Give the gift of glorious PJs. Or keep them for yourself.

desmond and dempsey pyjamas
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Published
They say you are what you wear to bed. Do they say that? Who are they? Well, whoever they are, they may have a point. Most of us may end up reaching for an oversized T-shirt and baggy pyjama bottoms now and again but have you ever stopped to consider how glorious you could feel if you went to be in something a little more luxurious? Thankfully, you can now do just that – for up to 50% less.

Desmond & Dempsey is the London-based label that makes some of the most glorious nightwear you could hope to find. It started with a love story: co-founders Joel and Molly grew up on other sides of the world (Australia and Canada) before meeting in Madrid. They had a largely Skype-based relationship until Molly visited Joel in London, forgot her PJs and couldn't find a single nice pair to buy. The rest, as they say, is history.

The reason for the brand's success is largely thanks to the beautiful quality of the pieces. It only uses the finest materials, crafting everything from classic pyjama sets to lovely nightdresses in a range of glorious colours and prints. For Black Friday, there are huge discounts, giving you the chance to treat yourself or a loved one to a supremely thoughtful gift this year.

Even better? Desmond & Dempsey offers a monogramming service, so you can really can personalise your present to someone. On now, the Black Friday sale ends on Cyber Monday – Monday 27th November – so you may not want to think about it for too long. Need more encouragement? All items arrived beautifully wrapped in a fancy gift box.

Happy Christmas, indeed.

SHOP: Desmond and Dempsey Pyjamas With Up To 50% Off

1. Long Pyjama Set – Soleia Leopard Print Cream

2. Square Nightie

3. Men's Cuban Long Pyjama Set

4. Quilted Robe

5. Boxy Shirt and Wide Leg Trouser Set

6. Men's Printed Socks

7. Wrap Set

8. Leopard Print Slippers

9. Men's Short Pyjama Set

10. Cami Top and Shorts Set

