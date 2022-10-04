We’re Obsessed With Bella Hadid’s Style; Here’s How To Shop Her Off-Duty Looks On The High Street

She's currently the busiest woman in fashion, appearing on countless runways across New York, Milan and Paris (yes, that's right fashion month is still going) over the past few weeks. From trudging through the muddy puddles of Demna's latest Balenciaga show to being dressed live onstage with spray-on fabric at Coperni, we swear she's in two places at once right now.

But it's not just the catwalks where she's making her mark. Bella Hadid's style is a something to behold and while we are obsessed (naturally) with her on-catwalk ensembles - in particular the bleached brows at Givenchy, paired with a buckled denim bra and skirt - it's her off-duty looks that we can't get enough of.

Bella Hadid's style perfectly toes the line between high fashion and laidback, wearing oversized hoodies and slouchy jeans by day before switching seamlessly into leather trousers and stiletto for night. A good peppering of vintage also comes into play, with the combination of battered leather jackets, '90s handbags, and retro sportswear creating quite the eclectic mix. Yes, supermodel looks do help pull off such get-ups, but, we're always here for a little bit of personality coming through in an outfit choice.

Whether it's the addition of a white ankle sock - an essential accessory of late - sporty sunglasses, or, so-bad-they're-good hiking shoes, Hadid's style is something to be marvelled at. From longline leather trench coats and ties, worn with black trousers, and boots to simple tank tops, knee-length shorts, or UGG boots, there's an 'anything goes' approach that is admirable. More recently, the supermodel and boyfriend Marc Kalman nailed the art of couple dressing, stepping out in perfectly (but not on purpose) co-ordinated outfits.

Scroll below to see some of our favourite 'fits and get in on the Bella Hadid style action...

