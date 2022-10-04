  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

We’re Obsessed With Bella Hadid’s Style; Here’s How To Shop Her Off-Duty Looks On The High Street

She is the moment.

Bella hadids style
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

She's currently the busiest woman in fashion, appearing on countless runways across New York, Milan and Paris (yes, that's right fashion month is still going) over the past few weeks. From trudging through the muddy puddles of Demna's latest Balenciaga show to being dressed live onstage with spray-on fabric at Coperni, we swear she's in two places at once right now.

But it's not just the catwalks where she's making her mark. Bella Hadid's style is a something to behold and while we are obsessed (naturally) with her on-catwalk ensembles - in particular the bleached brows at Givenchy, paired with a buckled denim bra and skirt - it's her off-duty looks that we can't get enough of.

givenchy bella hadid style bleached brows

Bella Hadid's style perfectly toes the line between high fashion and laidback, wearing oversized hoodies and slouchy jeans by day before switching seamlessly into leather trousers and stiletto for night. A good peppering of vintage also comes into play, with the combination of battered leather jackets, '90s handbags, and retro sportswear creating quite the eclectic mix. Yes, supermodel looks do help pull off such get-ups, but, we're always here for a little bit of personality coming through in an outfit choice.

bella hadid style marc kelman

Whether it's the addition of a white ankle sock - an essential accessory of late - sporty sunglasses, or, so-bad-they're-good hiking shoes, Hadid's style is something to be marvelled at. From longline leather trench coats and ties, worn with black trousers, and boots to simple tank tops, knee-length shorts, or UGG boots, there's an 'anything goes' approach that is admirable. More recently, the supermodel and boyfriend Marc Kalman nailed the art of couple dressing, stepping out in perfectly (but not on purpose) co-ordinated outfits.

Scroll below to see some of our favourite 'fits and get in on the Bella Hadid style action...

Gallery

SHOP: Bella Hadid's Latest Looks

bella hadid style paris fashion week
1 of 24

Stepping out in the skirt of the moment, the denim midi, during Paris Fashion Week.

Ambercrombie & Fitch, Wool Blend Check Dad Coat
2 of 24

Weekday, Fare Oversize Sunglasses
3 of 24

Reformation, Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
4 of 24

balenciaga bella hadid paris fashion week
5 of 24

Enter the Hadid Hiking Shoe; ugly but oh so great, these Hoka hybrid trainers are the perfect blend of fashion and function.

Bershka, Faux Leather Brown Trench Coat
6 of 24

River Island, Black Visor Sunglasses
7 of 24

HOKA, Sky Hopara Black Walking Shoes Trainers
8 of 24

balenciaga bella hadid paris fashion week
9 of 24

From the floor-length Matrix leather trench and pointed toe boots to the crisp Oxford shirt and perfectly knotted tie, this is an outfit that means business.

Arket, Slim Silk Tie
10 of 24

Reiss, Cotton Poplin White Shirt
11 of 24

Stand Studio, Faux Leather Trench Coat
12 of 24

bella hadid paris fashion week
13 of 24

The perfect blend of a vintage Nike parachute jacket and autumnal knee-high boots and mid-length skirt, this is transitional dressing done right.

Oakley, Flak® 2.0 XL Sunglasses
14 of 24

Nike, Sportswear Essential
15 of 24

Stradivarius, Cargo Midi Skirt
16 of 24

bella hadid paris fashion week
17 of 24

Ah the UGGs, the socks... the pizza! A favourite of the Hadid outfits from the sportswear sunnies to the platform sole chestnut boots.

UGG, Classic Mini Platform Boots Chestnut
18 of 24

Skims, Sport Crew Socks
19 of 24

Superdry, Vintage Leather Moto Racer Jacket
20 of 24

bella hadid style
21 of 24

It's giving 1980s club night. Pair knee-length leggings with white ankle socks and stilettos for a Hadid-approved 'fit.

Fendi First, Embellished Oval Sunglasses
22 of 24

Calzedonia, Supima Cotton Capri Leggings
23 of 24

Uniqlo, White Ankle Socks 3 Pack
24 of 24

READ MORE: The Black-Owned Fashion Brands And Businesses To Support

READ MORE: Hot Pink Is Back On Top At Paris Fashion Week

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us