The Black-Owned Fashion Brands And Businesses To Support

October marks Black History Month - and although it's important, as consumers, to shop from Black-owned fashion brands and businesses for the whole year and not just one month, now is a good moment to remind you to keep doing so. Back in 2020, when the fashion world was shaken by an industry-wide reckoning prompted by the protests for Black Lives Matter, Zerina Akers, the super-stylist responsible for all the beyond-fantastical looks in Beyoncé's Black Is King, founded a feed called 'Black Owned Everything', with the express purpose of supporting and promoting Black talent, 'For When The Trend Is Over'. It's a brilliant place to start. Curated by Akers - who has also worked with Michaela Coel, Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe x Halle - you can shop the edit via its website, blackownedeverything.co. Keep scrolling to discover - and shop - more Black-owned brands.

Emefa Cole

Growing up in Ghana, Cole's childhood was spent digging through flowerbeds and poring over the Encyclopædia Britannica. Her initial choice of career was forensic science and, while it wasn’t one she eventually pursued - instead founding her eponymous brand in 2012 - she’s still intrigued by what lies beneath the surface. ‘I had a real fascination with people finding precious things in dirt.' Her pieces take the shape of the natural processes she finds so enthralling: stud earrings resemble a rock that’s been eroded by rushing water; a cuff looks like molten magma. As part of her university course’s business module to make a five-year plan, Cole included a desire to learn the art of lost-wax casting in the Ashanti region of Ghana. She was granted permission by the King, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, allowing her to work with his goldsmith, Nana Poku Amponsah Dwumfour. Earlier this year in August, Cole was announced as the inaugural curator of jewellery (diaspora) at the V&A. 'This is an opportunity to add to the existing collection through my lens as a maker, for which I’m honoured. The impact of this role on my own practice will be invaluable,' she said.

Kemi Telford

Nigerian-born, London-based Yvonne Telford studied law and worked as a credit risk analyst before starting a blog and then a brand, Kemi Telford. Her 100% brushed cotton dresses feature joyfully colourful wax prints.

Maximilian Davis

Maximilian Davis was a break-out star of Fashion East - amassing a fan club including Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna - and is now the creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo. For his eponymous brand's most recent collection, AW22, Davis drew inspiration from his grandmother, who emigrated from Trinidad to England in 1965, and the space-age futurism that defined that decade. 'That time was so incredible for fashion, and particularly in showcasing strong and powerful women. It’s not fair to exclude Blackness from that story – so I wanted to rewrite the narrative.'

A-Cold-Wall *

He's a prodigy of Virgil Abloh's, and one of the coolest names in the world of menswear. With his label, A-Cold-Wall * , Samuel Ross utilises recycled materials, collaborates with fellow artists, like Pa Salieu, and creates smash-hit partnerships with brands (Converse, Dr Martens and Mackintosh). His clothes are highly wearable, impressively futuristic and entirely deserving of the hype surrounding them.

Thebe Magugu

This South African designer, based in Johannesburg but born in Kimberley, scooped 2019’s LVMH Prize. Inspired by the everyday, such as his aunt’s corrugated roof, and made using materials that hold intrinsic value (like red clay mud from a Lesotho healer that was used to hand-print cloth), Magugu’s world is very much alive and well in his clothes. He's also - like some of the biggest brands out there - recently collaborated with Adidas, with statement activewear that celebrates kinship, culture and inclusivity.

Pyer Moss

Kerby Jean-Raymond at 2021's Met Gala ©Getty

Kerby Jean-Raymond has dressed the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Zendaya, Tessa Thompson and Laura Harrier. He's also the master of using the platform a fashion show provides to tell stories, whether they're about the Black pop culture icons that history has forgotten, like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, or about Black inventions, which was the focus of his first show as part of Paris Couture Week.

Brother Vellies

Who could forget Jodie Turner-Smith’s snakeskin boots on the film poster for Queen & Slim? They were made by Brother Vellies’s Aurora James, who collaborated specially with costume designer, Shiona Turini, on the project, and who founded her sustainable brand in 2013 to celebrate and sustain artisanal practices in Africa. ‘I want to keep traditional African designer practices and techniques alive,’ James told Grazia. In 2020, she founded 15 Percent Pledge, an organisation that lobbies major retailers to pledge 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands, and this year she's been nominated for Accessory Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards.

TTYA

Seeing a gap in the market for clothes that cater to taller women, London-based fashion stylist Irene Agbontaen (who stands at 5’11” herself) created TTYA - Taller Than Your Average - for women who are 5’9” or over. Its tagline? 'An inclusive space for the excluded girl.' It also launched a shoe collection, available in sizes 4-13, last year on ASOS.

Sika Designs

In 2005, Phyllis Taylor founded Sika Designs, where the clothes are designed in London and handmade in Ghana, to prove that a fashion business can be both successful and ethical. She's previously collaborated with Afua Hirsch, the British-Ghanian journalist and author of Brit(ish), on a collection of printed puffer jackets, waist-cinched skirts, dresses and skirt suits, and also launched Little Miss Sika. As Taylor reminds us on Instagram, 'Remember to be bold in all things you do.'

Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers famously stitched his bold, beautiful and, often, larger-than-life designs from his Bushwick apartment until acquiring a Soho studio. With fans including Jodie Turner-Smith, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Regina King, Lizzo and Tessa Thompson - as well as Vice President Kamala Harris - expect to see his name in lights for a long time.

Fe Noel

For the finale of her show at NYFW, Felisha ‘Fe’ Noel wanted to make a statement about retirement equality. Collaborating with TIAA, an organisation that helps people retire with confidence, Noel sent a couture gown down the runway that was made out of dollar bills. ''The Dre$$' represents the staggering potential $1.6 million dollars women miss out on in retirement savings,' Noel posted on Instagram.

Mateo New York

Matthew Harris, the self-taught fine jeweller behind Mateo New York, grew up in Montego Bay, Jamaica, as the son of a seamstress. Consider the pieces - from the 14-karat gold, quartz and diamond pendant necklace to the lapis lazuli ring - as future heirlooms.

Telfar

Telfar’s Shopping Bag, or the ‘Bushwick Birkin’ as it’s called in social media circles, is an 'It' bag with a difference. Its fan club includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Solange and, instead of a one thousand dollar price tag, its mission statement is simple: ‘Not for you, for everyone.’ Its founder, Telfar Clemens, told The Guardian: ‘Just looking at everyone with their paper shopping bags, I realised that this is a completely unisex silhouette. We measured a Bloomingdale's bag to make the first sample. When it came to the price, I based it on what a DJ might make in a night; that’s what felt right for me.’

Vavvoune

Valérie Blaise’s leather accessories brand, Vavvoune, specialises in accessories that are, 'Made to cue emotion’. Translation? The coolest selection of shoulder and top-handle bags that are designed in Brooklyn and made in New York’s Garment District.

Wales Bonner

A recipient of LVMH’s Young Designer Prize and the Fashion Awards’ Emerging Menswear Designer Prize, both within two years of launching her brand, Grace Wales Bonner is a force to be reckoned with. Drawing on her dual heritage (her father is Jamaican, her mother English), and her love for ‘history and research’ as she told the The Guardian, a Wales Bonner collection isn’t just something to wear, it’s a story.

Casely-Hayford

The Casely-Hayford brand spans two generations of design talent, Joe Casely-Hayford OBE, who passed away in 2019, and his son, Charlie, who spent his childhood in his dad’s studio. Joe’s second hat was as creative director of Gieves & Hawkes so it’s no surprise that Casely-Hayford has carved out a niche of its own in bespoke tailoring for men and women with a slow-fashion approach.

Daily Paper

What started out as a music, art, fashion and culture blog run by friends Jefferson Osei, Hussein Suleiman and Abderrahmane Trabsini has turned into a fashion and lifestyle brand Daily Paper. Based in Amsterdam, but rooted in a rich African heritage, its clothes are unmistakably cool. It also recently designed the team uniforms for a football team, Netherlands' AFC Ajax, as part of a collab with Adidas Football.

AAKS

Akosua Afriyie-Kumi started her handbag label, AAKS, to showcase Ghanaian craftsmanship and create employment opportunities in Africa. Her vibrant raffia creations - some with ruffled fringes, others with pom-poms, and all with bags of personality - are all handwoven in Ghana.

Martine Rose

Martine Rose started out as a menswear shirting brand, making the shortlist for 2018’s LVMH Prize, and draws inspiration from her Jamaican-British heritage and her city, that’s London’s, fascinating melting pot culture and music.

Nubian Skin

Nubian Skin, founded by London-based Ade Hassan MBE, is a skin-tone lingerie and hosiery brand for women and men of colour, hence its tagline, 'A different kind of nude.' With a comprehensive range of basics (from cotton briefs to bodysuits and slips) - as well as some beautifully embellished lace pieces - it's a game-changer in the market.

Janet's List

If you want to shop from as many businesses founded and run by women of colour as possible in the UK, look no further than Janet’s List. It’s a curated edit of jewellery and beauty brands, such as LB Beads, Ahima Jewellery and Sofia Latif, brought together by former barrister Janet Oganah. ‘Janet’s List is at the intersection of all the things I love: empowering women, diversity, business and digital technology,’ she says. The website also offers online courses for would-be business owners.

SANTE + WADE

This London-based footwear brand, founded by Shola Asante and Agnès Cushnie, saw a gap in the market for handcrafted footwear that caters to longer and wider sizes (37-46, available in standard and wide fit). Designed in the UK, and handmade in Portugal, you won't look back once you've slipped your feet into its snake-print, chain-link loafers.

Asantii

Asantii's CEO, Maryse Mbonyumutwa, has ambitions to become the first global contemporary fashion brand to come out of Africa. Through Asantii's parent company, Pink Mango, she opened three factories in Rwanda, creating 4,000 jobs and committing to the upskilling of workers. Using fabrics sourced in Africa - organic cotton from Madagascar, Faso Dan Fani woven textiles from Burkina Faso, to name just two - the factory-to-consumer business model means that prices are good, while the designs (produced by 14 design consultants from 12 countries in Africa) are directional yet wearable.

Sabirah by Deborah Latouche

Deborah Latouche's demi-couture brand is all about modest clothes for all women. Specialising in the most exquisite occasionwear - think balloon-sleeved blouses, full skirts that swish against the ankle and dramatic capes - Latouche is on a mission to prove that, for the modern modest dresser, covering up can still be a statement.

Selasi

Ronan Mckenzie's Selasi is designed, 'To command yet be so gentle on the tongue. Giving attention to what it is that caresses my body every day.' You can shop the multidisciplinary creative's long-sleeved bodysuits, layered crop tops, knitted leggings and high-necked, body-caressing midi dresses as part of the brand's collaboration with Browns Focus.