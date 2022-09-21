Ugg Boots Are Back, But Would You Wear This Controversial Noughties Trend Again?

If you are a provocateur with a taste for heated discussions, allow us to add a new topic to your debate repertoire: Ugg boots are back – to wear or not to wear?

Polarising trends come and go, but Uggs remain the love-them-or-loathe-them Marmite of the fashion world. To naysayers they are a relic of the early Noughties and best left there along with the low-slung velour tracksuits they were obligatorily worn with. Ugg-phobics consider them as little more than the uniform of the hungover, carrying their sorry owners from bed to cornershop; or worse – the preserve of pashmina-and-Chelsea-tractor yummy mummies. And believe it or not, they have a royal fan club, too - well, sort of. Just take a look at Kate Middleton, before she became the Princess of Wales, in a pair back in 2007.

But to the Ugg devotees, they never went away. For us, they’re not just cosy (well, duh) but exude an irresistible West Coast ease (they were originally designed to keep surfers’ feet warm). To us they will always be Sienna Miller at Glastonbury, not Paris Hilton at LAX. And now we find ourselves vindicated. At London Fashion Week, KNWLS put its uniquely cool spin on two pairs of UGGs - a partnership as part of Fashion East XLNC - for its show last Friday. One was folded down to expose the fleecy lining and pierced with bronze hoops; the other was a pair of heeled (yes, heeled) sheepskin booties that must be the most comfortable shoes to dance in. It's the latest brand in a string of big names - think Telfar, Eckhaus Latta, Y/Project, you get the idea - to collaborate with Ugg.

They're also hot properly among the A-list. The Hadids are repeat-wearers - both have been wearing a platform version of the Classic Ultra Mini Boots, which have been spotted on Kaia Gerber, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner.

Sure, beauty is in the eye of the beholder (blah, blah) but there is something liberating about the unapologetic ugliness of Uggs. They put up no pretence of being pretty and, in that sense, there is a refreshing authenticity to them: I am what I am, they say, take it or leave it. Uggs are appealing in the same way that Crocs and clogs, Birkenstocks and Tevas are, all of which have enjoyed defiant popularity in recent years. Who can fail to be wooed by the idea of wearing something as toasty as slippers outside and getting away with it? Consider this a Public Service Announcement.

Much of the Ugg's appeal is rooted in the clumpiness. They can transform predictable looks into something lo-fi and cool, making them the perfect counterpoint to flippy dresses and too-short shorts. That also grants the trans-seasonal hero status. Whether you’re an eternal Ugg stan, or simply willing to try joining those of us already happily existing on the dark side, I’d also advise you keep it classic – the cut-off boots in taupe and brown are eternally popular for a reason (pastel shades can read a bit WAG).

But wherever you stand on the great Ugg debate, we can all agree on one thing: don’t even try wearing them in wet weather. That's just asking for trouble.

