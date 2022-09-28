  1. Home
The Moments You Won’t Want To Miss From Paris Fashion Week

It's the final city of fashion month.

Kate Moss Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week
by Hannah Banks-Walker, Natalie Hammond and Laura Jordan
Posted

We’ve arrived in Paris - the final stop of fashion month - and arguably the most storied of the four capitals. Yesterday, the seven-day schedule kicked off with Dior, which always opens the week with something of a spectacle (translation: an epic set and even more epic gowns). The evening closed with Saint Laurent, who usually stages its catwalk underneath the dazzling lights of the city's most famous monument: the Eiffel Tower.

From today, the schedule is jam-packed with more of fashion's bright lights, both established and new-guard. Dries Van Noten, Acne Studios, Schiaparelli, Loewe, Victoria Beckham, who's also moved her show to Paris, Coperni, Balenciaga, Valentino, Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Chanel, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, all will be bringing their unique brand of magic to the City of Lights. Stay tuned for the moments you won't want to miss.

Kate Moss Saint Laurent
CREDIT: Getty

Fresh off the runway at Bottega Veneta - where she was charged with making a plaid shirt look anything but ordinary - Kate Moss arrived on the front row of Saint Laurent. As well as reuniting with her supermodel friends - Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow and Eva Herzigová - she posed up a storm in front of the Eiffel Tower. Iconic.

CREDIT: Dior

At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri's inspiration was Catherine de Medici. As Grazia's Laura Antonia Jordan noted: 'An astute operator, Medici also made several sartorial innovations de modecorsets, platform heels and Burano lace among them. Rather than treat them as archaic symbols of restraint, Grazia Chiuri employed a light touch to render them not only modern, but functional. Look at that unapologetic corsetry or those crinolines, their construction exposed, they felt more like a sweeping statement of intent than something cumbersome. How liberating.'

