Bleached Brows Are Trending And Here’s How To Fake Them

It all started with Kim Kardashian on the cover of Interview Magazine last month. The recurring craze for bleached brows has arrived in numerous incarnations over the years, all as seemingly unwearable as the next, but this year things feel different. Everywhere we look - and our eyes are firmly fixed on fashion week here - platinum brows are rife, both on and off the catwalk. Could it be that bleached brows are at long last making their way into the mainstream?

Let's start with Victoria Beckham’s Paris show this weekend, in which models sported muted, barely-there brows. And then there was Givenchy's SS23 show, again at Paris Fashion Week, which sent both Hadid sisters down the runway with peroxide blonde brows, proving that whether you're brunette or blonde, the look - though striking - can be pulled off by anyone.

Off the runway, the likes of Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Maisie Williams both pulled off the bleached brow look with aplomb and Kylie Jenner followed suit.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Granted, the trend goes against every rule we've come to learn about brows, we've spent years reading about their ability to frame a face, the definition they lend to features, but the increasing popularity of bleached brows signals a shift in the brow department.

We're not saying that the masses will be swapping brow gels for bleaching kits anytime soon, but space has been made for temporary experimentation and the interest in bleached brows is higher than it has ever been before. The hashtag #bleachedbrows has over 138 million views on TikTok and counting, and influencers on the platform are serving up numerous ways of achieving the look at home without committing to the semi-permanent effects of actual bleach.

DIY Bleached Brows

Creating a temporary high-fashion peroxide brow look at home, without bleaching your brows, is simpler than you think. Start by applying concealer and purple corrector to mute cover up your brows. Try a product like BPerfects Sensorium Brow Engineer, £12.95. The combination serves up a bleached brow look in a matter of minutes. Alternatively, for more of a subtle effect, pick your favourite brow gel in a much lighter shade than usual, and brush the product through your brow hairs. Then, conceal around the edges to clean up the look. We love, the Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumising Treatment Gel in Grey, £19.

Real Bleached Brows

At-home kits may be more sophisticated than they were, but most experts still recommend going to a professional if you're keen to bleach your brows for real. Lifting the colour of the hair around your eyes is a serious business, do not attempt to do it yourself. Research your chosen pro carefully, and always insist on a patch test.

Shop: Cheat The Bleached Brow Look With These Must-Have Make-Up Buys