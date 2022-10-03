Hot Pink Is Back On Top At Paris Fashion Week

Whatever your views on Barbie, you can't deny the enduring fascination with her pink outfit. With the upcoming adaptation of the most famous (and perhaps polarising) doll in history, Margot Robbie (along with her Ken, Ryan Gosling) has been spotted in the kind of fluorescent outfits that we've come to associate with the character. And she's not the only one. Megan Fox has been repping the shade all summer - and it cropped up several times on Love Island.

Valentino's AW22 show was almost entirely top-to-toe hot pink - even down to the towering platforms - which meant magenta was already set to be the shade of summer (and beyond; Barbie only hits cinemas in 2023). And at yesterday's show in Paris, the streets were lit up with a shade of pink so statement-making that it was almost impossible to look away. Christine Quinn wore a sequinned bra, tube skirt, platforms and sunglasses, all in 'Valentino Pink PP'. Brighter than fuchsia, but more forgiving than neon, it's a hue that can't help but turn heads for all the right reasons.

The shops have wasted no time, filling their shelves with the kind of magenta that can't help but lift the mood of any room it enters. Jacquemus' cropped knit will be the sizzlingly centrepiece of your transitional wardrobe. Boden's flared cords will put a spring in your step whenever you wear them. And, last but not least, COS' button-down shirt means your workwear will be anything but boring.