How To Wear Baggy Jeans Like The Women At London Fashion Week

Like all things ‘90s, baggy jeans are back. And we’re here to tell you they're equal parts stylish and comfy. At London Fashion Week, they edged out the straight-leg - and the skinny, with show-goers wearing them with frou-frou blouses and slick vinyl blazers.

A street-styler at London Fashion Week ©Getty

Baggy jeans are already big news in the world of celebrities. Just look at Bella Hadid, for example, who's been wearing her loose-fit denim with a leather blazer, slim shades and a shoulder bag – the ultimate nod to the '90s. And she's not the only one loving this low-slung look, as the likes of Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Victoria Beckham are all fans. So, how else can you wear them for autumn?

Bella Hadid (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The all-over baggy style instantly looks quite casual, but that doesn't mean you can't dress them up. Charlotte Groeneveld (who you'll know as @thefashionguitar, below) styles hers with a fitted bouclé jacket and sleek top-handle bag and sticks to the laid-back look from the waist down with trainers.

Charlotte Groeneveld (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The natural progression for autumn will be to swap the tank top you've worn all summer for a cosy knit. And opting for a slightly darker denim or adding glossy accessories is a way to make these slouchy jeans feel more grown-up. Xiayan Guo (below) shows us how to execute this look to perfection.

Xiayan Guo (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

If you're happy to keep the laidback look, though, that's okay too. And this street-styler shows how a shoulder-robed knit, with a chunky belt and boots is the way to do it. When it gets cooler, this would be just as good with a trench, too.

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images )

Talking of when the temperatures drop, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has found the best way to style baggy jeans later in the year. And it's all about layers, layers and more layers. Go for a double denim hit with a jacket and throw on your favourite faux-fur teddy coat for the ultimate cosy feel.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Now you know how to wear baggy jeans for autumn, we're here to let you know the pairs that'll make you stray from your usual straight-leg styles. The high street has come through with some of the best iterations being from Mango, H&M and Zara, and of course we can always rely on the likes of Raey, Frame and Gap to deliver some of the best jeans around. Shop the best baggy jeans below.