The £1 Celebrity-Approved Accessory That Will Change Your Summer Wardrobe

Rarely does there come a time where everyone wears the same accessory. Let’s take body chains, for example. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and co are big fans, but they’re certainly not for everyone. And when it comes to sunglasses, bags and jewellery, what you choose is very much down to your personal style. So, you can imagine how surprised we were to notice everyone sporting a simple accessory - and you’ll find them balled up in the corner of your underwear drawer. Yep, white socks are the key to every great outfit right now. It’s time to pop your trusty pair in a hot wash with some Daz. Yes, really, because it's all about fresh white socks worn on show, with anything from summer dresses to mini skirts.

An accessory not to be underestimated, basically every street-styler going at Copenhagen Fashion Week relied on white socks to give their outfits an effortless twist. Try them with trainers and a pretty dress and you'll notice how much cooler every component looks. Trust us. And as autumn is fast approaching, it’s the first step to adding layers to looks we’ve replied on all summer. Bella Hadid has even been making a case for the return of knee-high and mid-calf pairs, and although they give us Clueless flashbacks, we’re into it.

©Getty

When it comes to the more wearable ankle sock, though, one of the most common ways to wear them is with chunky loafers. Taking us all back to our school years, this preppy combo is a way to style one of the 'It' shoes of the season. And the best part? They’ll stop your loafers from giving you blisters, too. Note: socks and sandals is also a vibe.

Practical meets stylish, the white sock is about to be your hero accessory for autumn/winter 2022, so get ahead now. And watch as they have the power to transform even the simplest of outfits.