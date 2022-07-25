The £43 A-Lister Approved Tank Top Is This Summer’s Must-Have Piece

by Julia Harvey |

The celebs have spoken, the only top you need for this summer is pretty straightforward. Welcome; the plain vest top. For the ultimate 2022 take on this small-but-mighty basic we love a tank top style (rather than a strappy cami), which is brilliant at delivering the minimal aesthetic we all crave when it's hot outside. It seems A-Listers are on board, too. Stepping out over the weekend, Nicole Richie and Kate Bosworth both wore Everlane ribbed tank tops with simple blue jeans. While Richie kept things simple, Bosworth opted for a super summery shade of olive green, a fresh take on the classic vest.

The vest top in question is currently still available for £43, coming in not one, not two but eight different colourways to suit your mood. Jodie Turner-Smith also donned a vest top over the weekend, again wearing hers with straight-leg blue jeans and a floral bucket hat.

On the AW22 catwalk, it was Prada who named this basic piece the hero of any wardrobe. This was Prada, so Kaia Gerber's was logoed and worn with a super fancy slip skirt - as was Hunter Schafer's, who closed the show wearing an almost identical outfit. So that settles it. Summer 2022 officially belongs to the tank top.

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk at Prada ©Getty