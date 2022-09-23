The Leather Biker Is Back (And Yes, You Need To Take A Jacket)

Hands up if you remember the time when everyone (and we mean, everyone) wore a biker jacket? Until, one day, everyone decided they looked, well, slightly uncool. This often happens when everyone wears the same thing, but for the leather biker, we believe it also happened due to so many brands creates iterations that just weren't as good as the top-tier styles. Often, pleather, tight-fit jackets were added over everything from skinny jeans and a 'nice top' to midi dresses. But this time round, there's a simple way to ensure you're investing in 'the one', and it's all about the fit.

Instead of the snug-fit styles from yesteryear, it's all about that oversized look that brings them right into 2022, and beyond. And Milan Fashion Week saw so many show-goers choosing to bring back the biker with styles that were at least one or two sizes too big. And we're here for it.

It wasn't all about bum-skimming oversized shapes, though, as cropped versions were also spotted. Note how the sleeves are still baggy? And the leather looks good quality? This is what to look out for. And with so many amazing faux and vegan leather styles out there, no matter whether you choose real or faux, you can get that expensive-look a leather jacket requires to enhance outfits rather than kill the vibe.

If it's the multi-buckles and fussy details that make you swerve away from the biker, you can opt for any form of leather jacket. We're huge fans of this look we spotted at fashion month – the pockets, arm zips – this has to be the dream autumn cover-up. And how good does it look with a pair of cargo pants? Another key trend for autumn/winter, by the way.

But back to the classic biker we've loved for decades. Before rushing out to buy something new, however, the best thing to do would be to try your old one on to see if it still has mileage. If not, then you're in luck as we're here to tell you all the destinations we always go to when it comes to leather bikers. Acne Studios is the designer to look to for the already oversized fit, Allsaints, Massimo Dutti and Jigsaw are your best bets for mid-price, and if you prefer faux leather iterations then Zara and Mango have some amazing new season options.

When it comes to styling, the biker jacket 2.0 requires something a little more classic, like a cashmere jumper, straight-leg jeans and ankle boots. Swap the biker boots for preppy accessories - like chunky loafers and white tennis socks and wait and see: you'll fall back in love with the biker in no time.