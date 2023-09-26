  1. Home|
These Ankle Boots Will Make Autumn Your Most Stylish Season Yet

Say hello to closed toes.

by Natalie Hammond |
Birkenstock, Stalon Nubuck Leather
Arket, Chunky Sole Leather Boots, £175
Arket, Chunky Leather Boots
Ganni, Calf Leather Chelsea Boot
Kurt Geiger, Carvela Boots
Russell & Bromley, Puffer Zip-Front Boot
Russell &amp; Bromley, Puffer Zip-Front Boot
Grenson, Nanette Hiking Boots
Grenson, Nanette Hiking Boots
<meta charset="utf-8"><p>Penelope Chilvers, <span style="color: revert; font-size: revert; font-weight: revert; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Cortina Leather Shearling Boot </span></p>
Zara, Leather Cowboy-Heel Ankle Boots
Zara, Leather Cowboy-Heel Ankle Boots
& Other Stories, Leather Chelsea Western Boots
&amp; Other Stories, Leather Chelsea Western Boots
Isabel Marant, Dicker Suede Ankle Boots
H&M, Heeled Boots
H&amp;M, Heeled Boots
&amp; Other Stories, Leather Ankle Boots
Neous, Idra Knit
Mango, Buckle Ankle Boots

Autumn has well and truly arrived and, with it, the welcome return of socks and coats, jumpers and scarves. Oh, and ankle boots, which are the surest sign that the seasons are changing. Contemplating the grown-up equivalent of a 'back-to-school' wardrobe? A reliable pair of boots is going to be your best friend. And whether you prefer something heeled or thick-soled, there are plenty of options in the ankle boot department.

Scroll to style and shop the best ankle boots for women...

Chelsea Boots

Alessa Winter at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Alessa Winter ©Getty

The Chelsea boot always gets a great showing at Copenhagen Fashion Week, where street-stylers wore black versions with cleated soles to navigate the cobblestones.

1. Birkenstock, Stalon Nubuck Leather

Price: £160

www.birkenstock.com

Description

Birkenstocks are not all clogs and two-strap sandals, the brand also knows a thing or two about

2. Arket, Chunky Leather Boots

Price: £105

www.arket.com

Description

Arket's Chelsea is the perfect black boot.

Arket, Chunky Sole Leather Boots, £175

3. Ganni, Calf Leather Chelsea Boot

Price: £106.50

www.trouva.com

Description

We love the pink fluorescent pop on Ganni's Chelsea.

4. Kurt Geiger, Carvela Boots

Price: £169

www.kurtgeiger.com

Description

Carvela's Chelsea is a great multi-tasker that you can wear with jeans or dresses.

Hiking Boots

Veronika Heilbrunner hiking boots
Veronika Heilbrunner ©Getty

The hiking boot is great for festivals, but also for everyday (when you have no intention of dancing in a muddy field or climbing a mountain).

5. Russell &amp; Bromley, Puffer Zip-Front Boot

Price: £295

www.russellandbromley.co.uk

Description

If you want a hiking-style boot that's city-appropriate, try this puffer pair from Russell &

6. Grenson, Nanette Hiking Boots

Price: £365

www.grenson.com

Description

Grenson's Nanette hiking boots has crossover speed lacing and characterful leather that's fully

7. <meta charset="utf-8"><p>Penelope Chilvers, <span style="color: revert; font-size: revert; font-weight: revert; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Cortina Leather Shearling Boot </span></p>

Price: £289

penelopechilvers.com

Description

Penelope Chilvers makes the most desirable hiking boots in the business, IMHO.

Cowboy Boots

cowboy boots
©Getty

Cowboy boots have been back in the business for several seasons, whether they're knee-high or ankle length. Isabel Marant's suede styles will be top of your wishlist, but on the high street, Zara's are also worth a spin.

8. Zara, Leather Cowboy-Heel Ankle Boots

Price: £65.99

www.zara.com

Description

These suede cowboy boot would look cool and classic with indigo jeans.

9. &amp; Other Stories, Leather Chelsea Western Boots

Price: £165

www.stories.com

Description

These Chelsea-style boots have distinct cowboy flair, thanks to the pointed toe and slanted heel.

10. Isabel Marant, Dicker Suede Ankle Boots

Price: £445

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

Isabel Marant's suede cowboy would look lovely with a puff-sleeved white button-down and

Heeled Boots

Aimee Song heeled boots
Aimee Song ©Getty

You might never have regained your stiletto mojo after wearing flat shoes only during the pandemic, but if you're on the fence, a heeled boot might be the perfect middle ground. A low kitten heel or a chunky platform is probably a good place to start before you advanced to loftier heights.

11. H&amp;M, Heeled Boots

Price: £37.99

www2.hm.com

Description

H&M's sumptuous cream boot is high enough to make a statement but low enough - it measures a

12. &amp; Other Stories, Leather Ankle Boots

Price: £145

www.stories.com

Description

These boots are a throwback to the Noughties.

13. Neous, Idra Knit

Price: £495

www.neous.co.uk

Description

Neous' heeled boots are great for dipping your toe back into heels.

14. Mango, Buckle Ankle Boots

Price: £139.99

shop.mango.com

Description

Lived-in leather? It's super in.

