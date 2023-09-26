These Ankle Boots Will Make Autumn Your Most Stylish Season Yet

Autumn has well and truly arrived and, with it, the welcome return of socks and coats, jumpers and scarves. Oh, and ankle boots, which are the surest sign that the seasons are changing. Contemplating the grown-up equivalent of a 'back-to-school' wardrobe? A reliable pair of boots is going to be your best friend. And whether you prefer something heeled or thick-soled, there are plenty of options in the ankle boot department.

Chelsea Boots

Alessa Winter ©Getty

The Chelsea boot always gets a great showing at Copenhagen Fashion Week, where street-stylers wore black versions with cleated soles to navigate the cobblestones.

1. Birkenstock, Stalon Nubuck Leather Price: £ 160 www.birkenstock.com Buy now Description Birkenstocks are not all clogs and two-strap sandals, the brand also knows a thing or two about ... read more

4. Kurt Geiger, Carvela Boots Price: £ 169 www.kurtgeiger.com Buy now Description Carvela's Chelsea is a great multi-tasker that you can wear with jeans or dresses.

Hiking Boots

Veronika Heilbrunner ©Getty

The hiking boot is great for festivals, but also for everyday (when you have no intention of dancing in a muddy field or climbing a mountain).

6. Grenson, Nanette Hiking Boots Price: £ 365 www.grenson.com Buy now Description Grenson's Nanette hiking boots has crossover speed lacing and characterful leather that's fully ... read more

Cowboy Boots

©Getty

Cowboy boots have been back in the business for several seasons, whether they're knee-high or ankle length. Isabel Marant's suede styles will be top of your wishlist, but on the high street, Zara's are also worth a spin.

Heeled Boots

Aimee Song ©Getty

You might never have regained your stiletto mojo after wearing flat shoes only during the pandemic, but if you're on the fence, a heeled boot might be the perfect middle ground. A low kitten heel or a chunky platform is probably a good place to start before you advanced to loftier heights.

11. H&M, Heeled Boots Price: £ 37.99 www2.hm.com Buy now Description H&M's sumptuous cream boot is high enough to make a statement but low enough - it measures a ... read more