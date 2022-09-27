  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

All The Celebrity Sightings At Paris Fashion Week

The City of Lights always attracts the A-list.

Ramla Ali Dior
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

And so to Paris, the final stop on the tour of fashion capitals. Kicking off the schedule this afternoon was Dior, which always pulls out all the stops when it comes to a front row that is full of celebrity faces. For SS23, Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, invited heavyweights from the acting, sporting and modelling worlds. Maggie Gyllenhaal arrived with her daughter, Ramona. Ramla Ali mixed a sequinned mini with knee-high stomper boots. Rosamund Pike wore shearling-lined patent clogs (the shoe of the transitional season, surely). And that's just the first show. Keep scrolling for all the famous faces to arrive at Paris Fashion Week.

Gallery

SEE: All The Celebrity Sightings At Paris Fashion Week

Rosamund Pike, Dior SS23
1 of 7

Elle Macpherson, Dior SS23
2 of 7

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dior SS23
3 of 7

Katherine Langford, Dior SS23
4 of 7

Michael Ward, Dior SS23
5 of 7

Alexandra Daddario, Dior SS23
6 of 7

Shailene Woodley, Dior SS23
7 of 7

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us