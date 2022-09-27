All The Celebrity Sightings At Paris Fashion Week

And so to Paris, the final stop on the tour of fashion capitals. Kicking off the schedule this afternoon was Dior, which always pulls out all the stops when it comes to a front row that is full of celebrity faces. For SS23, Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, invited heavyweights from the acting, sporting and modelling worlds. Maggie Gyllenhaal arrived with her daughter, Ramona. Ramla Ali mixed a sequinned mini with knee-high stomper boots. Rosamund Pike wore shearling-lined patent clogs (the shoe of the transitional season, surely). And that's just the first show. Keep scrolling for all the famous faces to arrive at Paris Fashion Week.