This Fine Jewellery Brand Has Already Launched It’s Black Friday Sale – And It’s Up To 50% Off

Paid Promotion

If you want to master the Christmas shop this year, taking full advantage of sale season is the way to do it. Browsing at your leisure from the comfort of your own home? We'll take that over elbowing through the crowded high-street any day. And, while it may be that Black Friday means there's an abundance of gifts on offer - a timeless piece of jewellery or a statement watch will never go unappreciated.

Luckily, all of our gift-giving concerns have been answered by Goldsmiths. Whether it's Christmas, an upcoming birthday or a special anniversary, the quality jeweller always springs to mind when it comes to gifting. From Armani watches to Gucci rings and more, there's no doubt that Goldsmiths never miss.

Starting from Monday 13 November, Goldsmiths is launching its 'Up To 50% Off' Black Friday sale where there will also be savings on big brands such as Garmin, Michael Kors, Swarovski to name a few. And, if there's one gift we're sure they'd love to receive under the tree this Christmas, it's a stunning diamond necklace.

So, if the idea of 50% off a luxury collection of jewellery is all too tempting, take a look at our edit of the best from the Early Black Friday sale at Goldsmiths below.