This Fine Jewellery Brand Has Already Launched It’s Black Friday Sale – And It’s Up To 50% Off

There's truly something for every occasion.

by Samantha Price |
Updated
If you want to master the Christmas shop this year, taking full advantage of sale season is the way to do it. Browsing at your leisure from the comfort of your own home? We'll take that over elbowing through the crowded high-street any day. And, while it may be that Black Friday means there's an abundance of gifts on offer - a timeless piece of jewellery or a statement watch will never go unappreciated.

Luckily, all of our gift-giving concerns have been answered by Goldsmiths. Whether it's Christmas, an upcoming birthday or a special anniversary, the quality jeweller always springs to mind when it comes to gifting. From Armani watches to Gucci rings and more, there's no doubt that Goldsmiths never miss.

Starting from Monday 13 November, Goldsmiths is launching its 'Up To 50% Off' Black Friday sale where there will also be savings on big brands such as Garmin, Michael Kors, Swarovski to name a few. And, if there's one gift we're sure they'd love to receive under the tree this Christmas, it's a stunning diamond necklace.

So, if the idea of 50% off a luxury collection of jewellery is all too tempting, take a look at our edit of the best from the Early Black Friday sale at Goldsmiths below.

1. Goldsmiths 9ct White Gold 0.40cttw Round Halo Stud Earrings

Price: £600 (was £1,000)

These halo stud earrings designed with round brilliant cut diamond stones are sure to become a new

2. Goldsmiths 18ct White Gold 0.30cttw Solitaire Pendant

Price: £800 (was £1,600)

Ever timeless, this sparkling solitaire pendant features an eye catching round cut diamond set in

3. 18ct White Gold 0.80cttw Diamond Halo Engagement Ring

Price: £1,500 (was £2,000)

If getting engaged is on the cards, bookmark this double halo engagement ring immediately. It

4. Emporio Armani 30mm Ladies Watch

Price: £210 (was £279)

Whether you're dressing up for a special event or elevating your everyday style, this Emporio

5. Emporio Armani Mario 43mm Men's Watch AR11453

Price: £180 (was £269)

Crafted with attention to detail, the Emporio Armani Mario model has a matte black strap, smart

6. Goldsmiths 9ct Yellow Gold 0.25cttw Stacker Eternity Ring

Price: £300 (was £450)

As a stackable eternity ring, it's not only a symbol of love but also of personal style. Round,

7. Mappin And Webb 18ct White Gold 1.00cttw Diamond 20mm Hoop Earrings

Price: £1,400 (was £2,000)

Beautiful white gold hoops come diamond paved and expertly crafted by Mappin & Web. With a refined

8. Goldsmiths 18ct White Gold 2.00cttw Line Bracelet

Price: £2,400 (was £3,000)

Each diamond of this Goldsmiths tennis bracelet is expertly set in a delicate line, creating a

9. Goldsmiths Platinum 2.00ct Round Solitaire Engagement Ring

Price: £12,0000 (was £15,0000)

A true masterpiece, Goldsmith's solitaire engagement ring has been forged from the finest platinum

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us