Meet Jane Aubrun-Mautin, The New Made In Chelsea: Corsica Cast Member

The Made In Chelseagang are almost back on our screens - but this time it's a summer special. Made In Chelsea: Corsicais on the horizon and it has been teased by Olivia Bentley as the 'most savage and brutal' season yet.

If the drama wasn't already enough - they have added two new additions to the Chelsea group. Best friends Jane Aubrun-Mautin and Geronimo Mörtl will be joining the cast in the Mediterranean.

Who Is Jane Aubrun-Mautin?

Jane Aubrun-Mautin is a a 20-year-old professional showjumper who lives in Bordeaux. She's a self-professed sun-seeker; Jane was born and raised in Paris, but reportedly moved to the south of France for the better weather.

Jane already knows Miles Nazaire (shock) as they went on a date in London just before Corsica, so she decided to visit him over the summer to see what might happen between them. Could a new summer romance be on the cards for Miles? Jane is of course also friends with Geronimo Mörtl, the other new addition to the cast who she met at a party a few years ago.

Credit: Channel 4

From the looks of Instagram, it seems like she will also be building bonds with Willow Dayand Anabella Sharpe after posting pictures together.

Has Jane Aubrun-Mautin been on reality TV before?

Yes! Jane is no stranger to reality TV. She featured on a French reality show called La Villa, during the most recent eighth season. The show has a Love Island vibe, with a twist.

The synopsis of the show reads, 'Former reality TV contestants searching for a soul mate find themselves in a luxurious villa in which they are regularly offered anonymous singles. The reality stars are popular with the public for having experienced love stories that have ended badly - they get help regaining their self-confidence so that they can finally find true love.'

So, if this show is anything like Love Island, Jane knows how to bring the heat and the drama...

What is Jane Aubrun-Mautin's Instagram?

Jane's Instagram is @jane.mautin. She already has 89.3k followers and that number is sure to shoot up as the show airs. Follow her for travel content and glamorous outfit inspo.

Who else will be in the cast of Made in Chelsea: Corsica?

As well as the two new faces, there are some iconic returning cast members for Made in Chelsea: Corsica.

Getting stuck into the drama is Olivia Bentley, Tristan Phipps, Sam Prince, Inga Valentiner, Miles Nazaire, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Bella Sharpe, Ruby Adler, Harvey Armstrong,Imogen Bloom, Robbie Mullett, Joel Mignott, Willow Day, Yasmine Zweegers,Freddie Knatchbull and David ‘Temps’ Templer.