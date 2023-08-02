When Is The Love Island 2023 Reunion?

Another series of Love Island is over - but the real drama has only just begun! The Love Island reunion is upon us and a number of Islanders have teased a 'messy' show ahead. With all 33 Islanders reunited - what could possibly go wrong?

This year, it looks like the drama from inside the villa will follow a number of the Islanders to the reunion. But when is the Love Island reunion? We have all the answers below...

What happens during the Love Island reunion?

Host Maya Jama reunites the Islanders to reflect on their epic journeys during the extended episode and dish the dirt on what viewers didn't get to see behind closed doors. Fans will also get an an update on the final four couples - Jess Harding and Sammy Root, Whitney Adebayoand Lochan Nowacki, Tyrique Hyde andElla Thomasand Zachariah Nobleand Molly Marsh - as they settle into life as boyfriend and girlfriend outside the villa.

We can also predict a lot of drama and maybe some heated discussion. Kady McDermott has made it clear that she 'won't be friends' with Molly after she made some 'sly digs' about her bring dumped from the villa. Knowing how direct Kady is, will she confront Molly at the reunion?

Fans are also hoping for a romantic reunion between exes Catherine Agbajeand Scott van-der-Sluis. Although Scott revealed that the door is 'firmly closed,' they have been very friendly over social media and he also said 'never say never' during an episode of Aftersun.

Maya Jama 'rolled the tapes' revealing all of 'Messy Mitch's' gossiping in the villa during the the most recent Aftersun episode. Now all the Islanders have seen what he has said behind their backs - will any of them pull him up on it?

Which contestants are returning for the Love Island reunion?

As with every year, the full cast of Love Island 2023 are expected to attend the reunion show along with a glitzy celebrity panel. From the winners and runners-up, to the bombshells,Casa Amorconstants and early dumpees. So far, it looks like no-one has declined the invite.

When is the Love Island reunion?

Whilst ITV haven't officially announced the reunion dates, some Islanders have let the date slip on Instagram. According to the contestants, the Love Island reunion will reportedly be filmed on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Credit: Tink Reading Instagram