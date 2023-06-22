Molly-Mae Hague Has Stepped Down From Her Creative Director Role

Molly-Mae Hague has quit her role as creative director at Pretty Little Thingto focus on motherhood.

The reality star who was a runner-up on the fifth season of Love Island with boyfriend Tommy Fury, gave birth to a baby girl named Bambi in January.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Hague immediately signed a six figure deal with the online fast fashion outlet PrettyLittleThing (PLT) as creative director - instantly becoming the face of the brand. In a new Q&A video posted to YouTube, the influencer told her followers that the 'chapter' had come to an end, because she wanted to focus on raising her daughter.

Why did Molly-Mae quit her creative director role at PrettyLittleThing?

She explained, 'A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how’s the role going, how’s everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT. I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT they are literally my family.' Adding, 'I'm still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role.'

Molly-Mae went on to detail that she wanted to spend more time with her newborn baby. She said, 'Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.'

Fans of the reality star might not be surprised to hear this news considering she has been very open about the difficulties she has faced adjusting to motherhood. In April, Hague told her followers that she felt 'homesick' when she left her daughter Bambi for the first time when she travelled to Nice, France for a photo shoot with PLT.

She also recently revealed that she was 'struggling to accept' her body post baby.She told her fans, 'I always knew the second I fell pregnant accepting my post baby body wouldn't happen over night. I'll get there. I'm hoping I'll fall back in love with a healthy, balanced lifestyle again soon. It's not happened quite yet but I know I need to be patient with myself.'

Molly-Mae reiterated that she came to the decision with the fashion brand amicably, 'There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea - nothing has gone on. The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil right this moment.'