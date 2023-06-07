Two Days Into Love Island, Ella Is Already Being Trolled For Having ‘Too Much Cheek Filler’

Love Island has been on our screens for approximately 48 hours, and already the female contestants are facing intense trolling for their appearances. Last night, scores of viewers began tweeting about Ella Thomas, criticising her ‘cheek filler’ so much that the search term ‘Ella Love Island cheek filler’ was a breakout on Google.

Ella, who is currently coupled up with semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde, is quite literally a model – shooting for the likes of UGG and Quiz clothing. It goes without saying that she’s stunning, but it regardless of that no one should be subject to such vile commentary online.

'Ella needs that cheek filler dissolved as soon as her flight lands back in the uk' one person wrote on Twitter to hundreds of likes. 'Ella would be pretty without the cheek filler .. she looks a little scary,' another added. There were plenty more like it too, but we won't do you the disservice of repeating them all.

It happens year after year for female contestants, particularly once viewers assume they’ve had some plastic surgery or in Ella’s case, face fillers. The 23-year-old has not spoken about having work done, nor should she have to – but she’s one of many in a long line of Love Island women subject to intense speculation about so-called cosmetic tweakments.

Earlier this year it was Tanyel Revan, the year before Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and in 2021 both Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter spoke out about the sexist commentary surrounding their plastic surgery. Because it always happens the same way, a beautiful woman goes on Love Island and within days, ‘before and after’ pictures are shared of her all over the internet or in the tabloids, with a suitable sensational headline about how ‘unrecognisable’ they were before.