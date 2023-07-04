Molly Marsh Is Pioneering The ‘Middle Boob’ Bikini Trend On Love Island

Love Island has already been serving trends. Jess' upside-side down bikini top. Catherine's blazers. Ella's day dresses. But not wanting to be sidelined in the style stakes, Molly Marsh is back with a bang, bringing with her a bikini-related flex that isn't for the faint-hearted.

Molly Marsh ©ITV

Molly has been pioneering what will henceforth be known as 'middle boob'. Forget side boob (please) and under boob (so passé). The middle boob phenomenon, which come to think of it actually incorporates the two making it the best of not just both but three worlds, is created by wearing a slightly-too-small bikini top and tying it tightly so that the tortilla-shaped piece of fabric sits over the centre of your boob, flashing both the undersides and the sides. Genius, no?

Molly Marsh ©ITV

Sadly this trend doesn't work quite so well on smaller busts owing to the bikini-surface-area to boob-surface-area ratio needed to pull it off like our expert in the field, Molly. Sorry.

If you want to take the middle boob for a spin this summer but aren't a fan of an equally itsy-bitsy bottom half, try pairing your teeny-weeny top with some high-waisted bottoms. (Look for brands who sell separates instead of two-pieces so that you can select different sizes for the top and bottom, like Form and Fold, Skims and Marks & Spencer.)

