Love Island’s Coco And Jazmine Are Being Ruthlessly Trolled For Not Looking Like They Do On Instagram

Every year Love Islanders get heavily trolled. From how they act on the show to how they look in real life, there’s always a bunch of viewers that can’t get through an episode without spewing vile hatred towards certain cast members on the show. The latest victims? The Casa Amor girls. Or rather, two of them in particular, Jazmine Nichol and Coco Lodge.

What typically starts on Twitter has begun to escalate on TikTok, with videos made about Jazmine Nichol's use of photo editing on Instagram going particularly viral.

And while thoughtful and empathetic conversations about the popular use of photo editing apps are always welcome, that doesn’t mean we must resort to trolling a 21-year-old for falling foul of them. This is a young woman raised in the Instagram generation, doing what many of her peers also do - shouldn’t we have empathy for those that can’t see how truly beautiful they are without using editing tools? Shouldn’t we be condemning the unrealistic beauty standards that pressure young women into making these choices online instead? Jazmine is a symptom of the problem, not the cause.

Then comes the attacks on Coco Lodge, where the tweets and TikToks are frankly too vile to share, with the 27-year-old now a trending topic on Google (much like the search around Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, ‘Coco Love Island before surgery’ is her biggest search term). The stunning bombshell been compared to Newcastle United player Jonjo Shelvey – presumably by insecure men who couldn’t even approach her in real life if they tried - so much so that his name began trending on Google with ‘Jonjo Shelvey Love Island’. It’s unnecessary, not at all funny and more than anything, it’s cruel.

There’s a certain vitriol prevalent online during the Casa Amor era of Love Island. Perhaps it’s because viewers have grown to love the original Islanders, or perhaps all the cheating and lying puts us in a foul mood, but it’s always the Casa Amor Islanders that get the worst of the trolling – that is, until they’re picked to couple up, viewers realise they’re real people who are actually quite likeable and everyone starts to slowly retract their former trolling.