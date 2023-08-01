Love Island 2023: The Final Voting Figures Have Been Revealed

Love Island is over for another year and the British public have decided that Jess Harding and Sammy Rootshould take home the £50,000 prize. In a shocking twist, the couple took home the crown despite the bookies predicting an entirely different winner.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki came in second place, whilst Tyrique Hyde andElla Thomasfollowed in third place. In fourth place was Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble. Since the live final, Love Island fans have been eagerly waiting for the voting percentages and now we have the official results.

This morning, the official Love Island Twitter account announced the voting figures and the margins are closer than you think.

The Love Island 2023 voting figures:

• Jess and Sammy – 34.57 per cent

• Whitney and Lochan – 26.85 per cent

• Ella and Tyrique – 24.21 per cent

• Molly and Zachariah – 14.37 per cent

This is a shocking result as it was so different to the bookies predictions. Jess and Sammy received 34.57% of the votes which is quite a big lead over second place couple Whitney and Lochan who got 26.85% of the votes.

Whitney and Lochan were originally predicted by the bookies to take the top spot. According to William Hill, they were the 4/7 favourites to win Love Island ahead of the final. They therefore supposedly had a 63% chance of winning the show, which would have been unsurprising given that they were voted the public's favourite couple just two weeks ago.

Ella and Tyrique were actually predicted to be this years runners up just behind Whitney and Lochan, with Ladbrokes giving them 2/1 betting odds. The gap had even reportedly gotten smaller and smaller in the past week. It was still a close call with the official results as there was only a 2% difference between them and second place couple Whitney and Lochan.

However, this win was actually the lowest ever in Love Island history. The biggest landslide victory wasDani Dyerand Jack Fincham in 2018, who had nearly 80% of the overall vote. The previous lowest percentage win was Millie and Liam in 2021, who had 42% of the vote.

Jess and Sammy were actually predicted to take the third place spot. So, their landslide win has been a shock to many. They had 4/1 odds according to Ladbrokes, but 5/1 odds according to William Hill. They weren't thought of as favourites until quite recently, but they were hot on the heels of Ella and Ty ever since they became official. After last night's result, it's clear they well and truly changed the publics opinion.