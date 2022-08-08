Here’s What Was Cut From Summer And Coco’s Argument At The Love Island Reunion

The Love Island reunion got extremely heated when Casa Amor bombshell's Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge had an explosive argument. The bombshells had a heated moment over Josh Le Grove (who Summer has been dating). However, Coco has made some very flirty comments about Josh on TikTok star Grace Barry's Saving Grace podcast. While ITV shared a few minutes of the drama, it has been revealed by an audience member on TikTok that the argument was actually a lot more explosive than what was aired.

Summer took to Twitter this morning to tweet about the length of the argument and wrote,' Of course they [ ITV ] edited it - we move though!' While third place finalist Dami Hope also hinted that the fight was a lot more explosive than shown. A fan asked, 'I'm assuming they didn't show it all? ' Dami replied, 'Nah that was mid compared to what actually happened.'

During the reunion episode comedian and TV personality Darren Harriott quizzed the Casa Amor bombshells Billy Brown, Josh, Coco and Summer about budding relationships between Islanders outside the villa. He asked, 'Who's been getting off with who? Come on let us know.' Summer hinted, 'I know someone who wishes they got with someone.' Coco instantly realised the jab was directed at her and replied, 'It's just banter, if you can't handle a big personality don't go on reality TV.' Summer fired back, 'Friends don't say certain things but alright.' To which Coco said, 'Well he's [ Josh ] been moving mad, it was a joke - take banter.'

Darren tried to calm the situation down between the pair but Summer said, 'I just want to clarify I would never fight over anybody because there's no competition.' Coco replied,' I've never fought over a boy - Josh is my mate.' And that was the end of the argument, or so we thought...

A TikTok user who was an audience member during the reunion show revealed exactly what ITV cut from the heated exchange. She explained that the Saving Grace podcast was directly mentioned. She revealed 'Summer addressed Coco and said, "Why would you say you're going to shag my man on a podcast? That's not what friends do." Coco then responded, "I don't care it's just a shag, 'I'll shag anyone that I want."'

She continued, 'Then Coco went on a bit of a tangent about sex and everyone was confused. Even the finalists on the sofa looked a bit lost. Then they started bickering more. I can't remember the exact phrases but they were snapping at each other.

She explained that the argument got so heated that those behind the scenes had to step in. She said, 'It then started to get really bad and the producers holding scripts had to walk onto the set. The audience were looking around at each other and everybody sat in that room knew that this was off-script and it was a real argument.' She concluded, 'I think Coco realised eventually that she had backed herself into a corner. Coco did actually walk off the Love Island reunion set and we [ the audience ] had to cheer her back on.'