Here Are The Best Trainers To Wear All Day Every Day, From New Balance 550s to Nike Air Max

When it comes to footwear, we know one thing for certain: comfort prevails. Bound to our tracksuits and comfy trainers for the majority of two years, we sought to maintain the luxury of comfort as we left our homes and began to face the real world. Allowing the ultimate comfort of lockdown dressing to live on, the trainer reigned supreme and will do for the foreseeable.

Long are the days of trainers purely for working out. Quickly asserting their place in our weekly footwear rotation, trainers have become the go-to for nearly every occasion. Taking you seamlessly from home to the office to the pub, the trainer has become a versatile staple for adding a cool touch to any outfit. With unrivalled flexibility, transforming seamlessly from running errands to brunch, there’s a trainer to take you anywhere and everywhere.

©Photo: Getty Images

We've got the revival of the dad trainer, the new hype of the Nike Dunk and Jordan 1’s, as well as a trip back to classics like the Adidas Sambas, New Balance 550s and Nike Cortez. From styles that have been around forever to reinvented classics, each worthy of investment for the power-comfort we’re seeking.

What are the best women's trainers to buy now?

Courtside in LA to the streets of New York, the supermodel pack seem to agree that anything sportswear giants Nike and Adidas does is the go-to. From the classic Nike white air force to Adidas Superstars and Sambas, these must-have pairs make the perfect finishing touch to their model-off-duty looks.

©Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid recently stepped out in a classic pair of Adidas Sambas and we’re predicting stock won’t be around for long. Instead of wearing yours with leggings and sweatshirts, slip them on with your favourite denim for a daily outfit with minimum fuss.

Brands that have dominated the trainer world like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics and Converse are great to invest in and are guaranteed to keep coming back around. Converse high-tops and Nike Air Max, we can’t imagine a life without them (not to be dramatic).

The recent spike in trainer popularity has led to a global buzz around using more sustainable materials in the trainer market. Brands such as Veja, Saye and Allbirds are working hard to reduce their footprint as much as possible by using low-carbon materials like Tencel Lyocell. Nike's Move To Zero sustainable and recycled trainer and clothing releases move the brand towards a zero-waste and zero-carbon future.

©Photo: Getty Images

Ganni and New Balance recently joined forces to create two sustainable-led trainers made of recycled materials. With the incorporation of recycled materials into the shoe’s construction, the GANNI x New Balance 2002 is an innovation-led style meeting a green leaf standard.

When it comes to styling, anything goes. Trainers are a wardrobe staple all year round – perfectly paired with smart suits, slouchy jeans and of course, your friend and mine, loungewear. The future, at least where your footwear is concerned, has never felt so comfy.

SHOP: The Best Women's Trainers For Everyday Comfort