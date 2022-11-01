Here Are The Best Trainers To Wear All Day Every Day, From New Balance 550s to Nike Air Max

When it comes to footwear, we know one thing for certain: comfort prevails. Bound to our tracksuits and comfy trainers for the majority of two years, we sought to maintain the luxury of comfort as we left our homes and began to face the real world. Allowing the ultimate comfort of lockdown dressing to live on, the trainer reigned supreme and will do for the foreseeable.
Long are the days of trainers purely for working out. Quickly asserting their place in our weekly footwear rotation, trainers have become the go-to for nearly every occasion. Taking you seamlessly from home to the office to the pub, the trainer has become a versatile staple for adding a cool touch to any outfit. With unrivalled flexibility, transforming seamlessly from running errands to brunch, there’s a trainer to take you anywhere and everywhere.
We've got the revival of the dad trainer, the new hype of the Nike Dunk and Jordan 1’s, as well as a trip back to classics like the Adidas Sambas, New Balance 550s and Nike Cortez. From styles that have been around forever to reinvented classics, each worthy of investment for the power-comfort we’re seeking.
What are the best women's trainers to buy now?
Courtside in LA to the streets of New York, the supermodel pack seem to agree that anything sportswear giants Nike and Adidas does is the go-to. From the classic Nike white air force to Adidas Superstars and Sambas, these must-have pairs make the perfect finishing touch to their model-off-duty looks.
Bella Hadid recently stepped out in a classic pair of Adidas Sambas and we’re predicting stock won’t be around for long. Instead of wearing yours with leggings and sweatshirts, slip them on with your favourite denim for a daily outfit with minimum fuss.
Brands that have dominated the trainer world like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics and Converse are great to invest in and are guaranteed to keep coming back around. Converse high-tops and Nike Air Max, we can’t imagine a life without them (not to be dramatic).
The recent spike in trainer popularity has led to a global buzz around using more sustainable materials in the trainer market. Brands such as Veja, Saye and Allbirds are working hard to reduce their footprint as much as possible by using low-carbon materials like Tencel Lyocell. Nike's Move To Zero sustainable and recycled trainer and clothing releases move the brand towards a zero-waste and zero-carbon future.
Ganni and New Balance recently joined forces to create two sustainable-led trainers made of recycled materials. With the incorporation of recycled materials into the shoe’s construction, the GANNI x New Balance 2002 is an innovation-led style meeting a green leaf standard.
When it comes to styling, anything goes. Trainers are a wardrobe staple all year round – perfectly paired with smart suits, baggy jeans and of course, your friend and mine, loungewear. The future, at least where your footwear is concerned, has never felt so comfy.
SHOP: The Best Women's Trainers For Everyday Comfort
The Best Trainers For Women 2022
Just like Lululemon's activewear, these new Chargefeel trainers are equally as exceptional.
A classic Nike silhouette with a twist that you need in your everyday rotation and all year round.
The Samba has become a stone-cold classic and comes Bella Hadid-approved.
Move over Balenciaga Triple S, the Track is taking over.
An undefeated 'dad trainer', these Asics resemble a mid-Y2K aesthetic and are suitable for more than just the gym.
Lace-up OG Reebok style when you throw on these Club C Mid II Vintage shoes.
The IT trainer of the moment, we present the Nike Dunk Low. Available in a variety of colourways, the Nike Dunk is a silhouette you need to get your hands on for an effortlessly cool touch to your outfits.
New Balance will never go out of style, this women's sneaker upholds the core principles of comfort, fit and innovation and is built to last, so you can wear it proudly for many years to come.
In production since 1911, Superga's classic tennis shoe is the very definition of smart casual.
As a streetwear brand, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh knows a thing or two about trainers, and its Vulcanized low tops are one of the label's most beloved styles.
Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, the Nike Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with heritage style.
Gucci updates a classic 1970s sportswear style with numerous house codes to create these beige Screener trainers.
The New Balance 550s have quickly become a must-have for any trainer fans and new colourways are sure to delight for summer 2022.
Quickly establishing themselves as a cult-favourite trainer, Axel Arigato perfectly merges components of classic athletic shoes with retro detailing inspired by '90s styles.
Yep, they're back in. The Superstar has been a must-have silhouette in the trainer industry for years and is now a lifestyle staple for streetwear enthusiasts.
Vegan, organic and recycled. Saye's goal is to serve you with cool trainees you'll want to wear for years while continuing to become a zero-waste brand by using bio-based and recycled materials.
These Reebok trainers were designed with Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela, following the philosophy that deconstruction and heritage go hand in hand.
Fitted with higher foxing and added cushioning compared to the classic Converse high top, these support your every step for a comfortable day of wear.
Nike Jordan 1s are hard to come by and a silhouette not to be missed out on. The iconic high top has been a classic for years and will continue to be following multiple collaborations and new colourways, including re-releases.
For over 50 years and counting, Adidas Stan Smith Shoes have continued to hold their place as an icon. This pair shows off a fresh redesign as part of Adidas' commitment to using only recycled polyester by 2024.
The Clean 90 Triple Sneaker offers a minimalist silhouette detailed with contrasting back tab, tongue, toe and lace ends for a subtle edge.