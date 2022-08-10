These Are The £75 Trainers That All The A-Listers Are Wearing

Are you a one pair of trainers at a time kind of person? You know, the kind of person who needs their trainers to fit with every outfit, whether it's a smocked sundress or sleek set of co-ords, so they don't waste time thinking about shoes in the morning? If so, we've got good news. The A-listers have found your next pair of forever-sneakers. And they're available to buy for £75.

Spotted on Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Rita Ora, Adidas' Samba Shoes, a lo-fi sneaker with the famous triple stripe down either side of the upper, are the ultimate goes-with-everything shoe for off-duty. Laura Harrier packed hers for a holiday to Italy. Even Kate Moss - the woman who swears by ballet pumps and ankle boots but never, to our knowledge, trainers - has a pair in black and white.

Jenner wears hers with breezy boxer shorts and an artfully rumpled shirt. Hadid, who has several pairs, styles them with everything from baggy jeans and baby tees to knee-length, 'frumpy' skirts. But you could totally wear them with a pretty puffball dress from Cecilie Bahnsen, a sexy mini by Jacquemus, or something sequinned from 16Arlington.

The Samba's retro appeal goes some way to explaining why they've become so popular - as does the trainer brand's collaboration with Grace Wales Bonner (her take features artisanal crochet accents - and always sells out almost as soon as they drop). Treat yourself - and spend the time you would normally need to decide on shoes in bed.