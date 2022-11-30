I’ve Edited My Shoe Wardrobe Down To One Pair – And It’s Changed My Life

Like many fashion editors, I own a lot of shoes. And I've always loved the step change they offer my outfits. Cowboys boots, clogs, gladiator sandals, woven slip-ons, Birkenstocks, there's a bit of everything in my wardrobe, running the gamut from the dainty (a pair of ballet slippers with an elastic tie from Loeffler Randall) to the bulky (pumped-up trainers from Eytys). Except, recently, none of these have got a showing. Inadvertently, I'm only wearing one pair of shoes at the moment - and the experience has been a game-changer.

The pair in question is a pair of plain black trainers from SAYE, a sneaker and clothing brand that uses bio-based and recycled materials. And they literally go with everything in my wardrobe. In fact, with the exception of a wedding or christening, I could (and do) wear them to any occasion. I've worn them with a sequined shirt and high-waisted jeans for an engagement party. For a fashion show, a high-necked silk dress and an aviator jacket. In summer, they bring a lo-fi edge to vest tops and fluid slip skirts. In winter, they're the perfect partner for woolly socks and wide-leg jeans. (They're not technically waterproof, FYI, but have served me exceptionally well during downpours.)

I have a few other pairs of black trainers, but these, somehow, have managed to edge the others out. Having said that, there are lots of brands worth considering. Veja, another sustainable brand, has a brilliant pair that's slightly more bulky than SAYE's, but has the same wear-with-anything quality to its design.

But isn't this all a bit boring? Isn't this the season of vertiginous heels? To be frank, the idea of a uniform has always been anathema to me. But, I don't know, maybe there's something grounding about having one element that's already decided in the morning.

A lot of creative people, who are wildly expressive in their professional lives, often stick to pared-back clothes so that they don't compete with whatever ideas are bouncing around their heads. Variety might be the spice of life but sometimes, perhaps it's also unnecessary. I'm still figuring it out but know this: I broke my rule this morning and wore ballet pumps instead of my black trainers, instantly regretting it when their thin soles hit the train platform (and the wind whistled around my ankles). Tomorrow, I'm sticking to the trainers.