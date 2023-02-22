Would You Pay £700 For These Designer New Balance Trainers?

If we cast our minds back to September 2021, Prada's littler sister, Miu Miu, showed its spring/summer 2022 collection in Paris. And while we remember it mainly for creating the revival of the micro mini skirt and low-slung waists, it was also when we first became aware of the label's first ever trainer collaboration with activewear brand, New Balance. Creating a designer version of the classic 574 tennis shoes, the frayed style with the Miu Miu logo-embroidered tongue went on pre-sale at the start of January 2022. And guess what? The reimagined New Balance trainers might have been £700, but still sold out immediately. Now, the Italian fashion house has announced on Instagram that you can shop the kicks once again. But would you buy the usually £95 trainers for this much?

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 ©Getty

Whether the shopping question is a yes or a no, so many people have already snapped up the sneakers. While the only real difference from the iconic trainer is the logo, as well as the elevated frays on the denim pairs, any pair of designer collab sneakers is almost guaranteed to become a future collector's item. If you can keep these in pristine condition - i.e. out of the rain and away from mucky pavements - they might be a real investment. Plus, they'll pay for themselves in compliments (you know what we mean).

Whether you want them or not, we have no doubt that we will see fashion insiders everywhere wearing them. And that within a matter of days once they've sold out, they'll be up on eBay for even more!