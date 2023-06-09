Wales Bonner’s Latest Adidas Collaboration Has Arrived! But You’ll Need To Act Fast

by Henrik Lischke |

Even if you live your life in smart shoes, you can’t deny the appeal of retro trainers. The fashion set - the defenders of uncomfortable footwear – has long swapped heels for ‘70s-inspired plimsolls on most days. They’re not even a hushed-up fashion editor’s secret, but the ultimate wardrobe workhorse. And, launching today, our favourite sneaker collaboration between Brit label Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals for spring/summer 2023 is back again for another round, rejoice! But, you'll need to act fast as these babies will sell-out, fast.

Previous collections sold out within days. The British designer behind the eponymous label, Grace Wales Bonner, reimagines the athletic brand’s famed designs with a carefully curated attention to detail. Until now, designs featured crochet stripes on suede Samba trainers (a cool-girl favourite). Yellow, pink and blue iterations are mainstay under fashion desks around the country, as are ready-to-wear pieces that come with each collection, ranging from retro knitted shorts to flared track pants and soccer coach windbreakers.

Excitingly, the new drop has, at last, arrived, and we’re already filling our baskets. The capsule collection includes reimagined takes on the cult-favourite knitted SL72s sneakers in green and brown, as well as the Adidas Originals sell-out trainer of the year, the Samba, in cream and, drumroll, silver. Launching today, our only advice is this: run, don’t walk, folks. Shop the full collection now...

SHOP: The Adidas x Wales Bonner Trainers

1. Adidas x Wales Bonner, Green SL72 Leather-Trim Knit Trainers

2. Adidas x Wales Bonner, Brown SL72 Leather-Trim Knit Trainers

3. Adidas x Wales Bonner, Silver Samba Mirrored-Leather Trainers