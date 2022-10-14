Julia Roberts Has Got Us Obsessed With The Adidas X Gucci Collaboration Again

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Julia Roberts managed to to out-smart George Clooney. That's right. And how did she do it? With the sharpest of suits from Adidas x Gucci. The collab has been worn by anyone who's anyone in the celebrity world - Jodie Turner-Smith, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Jenner Lopez, you get the picture - and is the latest in a long line of smash-hits for Gucci.
The Adidas x Gucci Gazelles were a key part of the 'tourdrobe' of Mr Styles. According to search data earlier this year from Google, searches for 'red gazelles' increased by a whopping +463%. It's not to see why. Paired with his heart-printed dungarees and pastel pink beaded necklace, it's a look that positively shouts Love On Tour. (Now, of course, fans have a whole other collab to bookmark, Gucci Ha Ha Ha, the brand's official partnership with Styles.)
Julia Roberts' look, meanwhile, was sharp with a capital S. She chose the collarless trouser suit in caramel, which has a logoed breast pocket and triple stripes down the legs, pairing the tailoring with a black neck tie and aviator sunglasses. Iconic.
How much does Adidas x Gucci cost?
The Adidas x Gucci prices start from £155 for a pair of ankle socks. A logoed tee is £480; a pair of trainers is £575. The leather goods, meanwhile, will set you back a little more. The mini duffel bag is £1,940; the backpack is £2,200; and the round shoulder bag is £1,750.
SHOP: Adidas x Gucci
These Harry-approved Gazelles are the perfect addition to pep-up your summer wardrobe.
Wear alone or with the matching tracksuit bottoms (below).
Creative Director Alessandro Michele pulled inspo from his memories of the ‘80s and ‘90s for a collection that is both nostalgia-driven and contemporary.
A statement piece.
Just in time for festival season - this anorak won't let your friends lose you in a crowd.
This is selling fast, and we can see why. Wear with oversized sunnies and denim flares.
Another Gazelle we've got a lot of time for.
If you're looking for one piece that won't outdate, this is a great staple buy.
Add an athleisure feel to your work wardrobe with these tri-striped loafers.
Style these high-waisted pants with a roll neck and aviators for a '70s feel.
Wear to all your summer barbecues as an alternative to floral frocks.
A Gucci twist on a classic Adidas piece.
In its lookbook images, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, Alessandro Michele was inspired by the brand's archival catalogs. Shot against saturated backdrops of yellow, pink, blue and green, his cast of characters pose with golf bags, hockey sticks and hula hoops, striking sportsmanlike poses and showing off the collection to perfection.
SEE: The Adidas x Gucci Collection
These horse-bit wooden clogs - complete with logo on the toe-cap - might just edge out the loafer.
This Adidas x Gucci all-in-one, with that signature green-and-red stripe, is sure to be a best-seller.
Expect to see the double-logo weekend bag, available in various colours and sizes, in an overhead compartment near you.
The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle, styled with three-stripe socks, is set to be one of the collab's cult buys.
The three-stripe polo shirt worn with the matching trousers is the new way to do preppy.
Bucket hats don't get smarter than Adidas x Gucci's.
Of course the collection features plenty of sportswear, like this spearmint green sweatsuit.
These fabulous silk sports jackets, styled with similarly slick gym shorts, are an elevated take on activewear.
The logoed sweater vest - worn with another pair of Adidas x Gucci Gazelles - is just on the right side of jaunty.
These flatform sliders will be your best friend in heatwave weather.
These candy-striped leggings might be all the motivation you need to get out of the house.
This college-style cardigan would look great with sporty outfit accents.
This cropped tee styled with this ruby red two-piece is almost too good for words.