  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

Julia Roberts Has Got Us Obsessed With The Adidas X Gucci Collaboration Again

She even out-smarted George Clooney.

Julia Roberts Gucci x Adidas suit
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Julia Roberts managed to to out-smart George Clooney. That's right. And how did she do it? With the sharpest of suits from Adidas x Gucci. The collab has been worn by anyone who's anyone in the celebrity world - Jodie Turner-Smith, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Jenner Lopez, you get the picture - and is the latest in a long line of smash-hits for Gucci.

Julia Roberts Gucci x Adidas suit
©Getty

The Adidas x Gucci Gazelles were a key part of the 'tourdrobe' of Mr Styles. According to search data earlier this year from Google, searches for 'red gazelles' increased by a whopping +463%. It's not to see why. Paired with his heart-printed dungarees and pastel pink beaded necklace, it's a look that positively shouts Love On Tour. (Now, of course, fans have a whole other collab to bookmark, Gucci Ha Ha Ha, the brand's official partnership with Styles.)

Julia Roberts' look, meanwhile, was sharp with a capital S. She chose the collarless trouser suit in caramel, which has a logoed breast pocket and triple stripes down the legs, pairing the tailoring with a black neck tie and aviator sunglasses. Iconic.

How much does Adidas x Gucci cost?

The Adidas x Gucci prices start from £155 for a pair of ankle socks. A logoed tee is £480; a pair of trainers is £575. The leather goods, meanwhile, will set you back a little more. The mini duffel bag is £1,940; the backpack is £2,200; and the round shoulder bag is £1,750.

Gallery

SHOP: Adidas x Gucci

adidas x gucci
1 of 12

These Harry-approved Gazelles are the perfect addition to pep-up your summer wardrobe.

Adidas x Gucci
2 of 12

Wear alone or with the matching tracksuit bottoms (below).

Adidas x Gucci
3 of 12

Creative Director Alessandro Michele pulled inspo from his memories of the ‘80s and ‘90s for a collection that is both nostalgia-driven and contemporary.

Adidas x Gucci
4 of 12

A statement piece.

Adidas x Gucci
5 of 12

Just in time for festival season - this anorak won't let your friends lose you in a crowd.

Adidas x Gucci
6 of 12

This is selling fast, and we can see why. Wear with oversized sunnies and denim flares.

Adidas x Gucci
7 of 12

Another Gazelle we've got a lot of time for.

Adidas x Gucci
8 of 12

If you're looking for one piece that won't outdate, this is a great staple buy.

Adidas x Gucci
9 of 12

Add an athleisure feel to your work wardrobe with these tri-striped loafers.

Adidas x Gucci
10 of 12

Style these high-waisted pants with a roll neck and aviators for a '70s feel.

Adidas x Gucci
11 of 12

Wear to all your summer barbecues as an alternative to floral frocks.

Adidas x Gucci
12 of 12

A Gucci twist on a classic Adidas piece.

In its lookbook images, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, Alessandro Michele was inspired by the brand's archival catalogs. Shot against saturated backdrops of yellow, pink, blue and green, his cast of characters pose with golf bags, hockey sticks and hula hoops, striking sportsmanlike poses and showing off the collection to perfection.

Gallery

SEE: The Adidas x Gucci Collection

Adidas x Gucci
1 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

These horse-bit wooden clogs - complete with logo on the toe-cap - might just edge out the loafer.

Adidas x Gucci
2 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

This Adidas x Gucci all-in-one, with that signature green-and-red stripe, is sure to be a best-seller.

Adidas x Gucci
3 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

Expect to see the double-logo weekend bag, available in various colours and sizes, in an overhead compartment near you.

Adidas x Gucci
4 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle, styled with three-stripe socks, is set to be one of the collab's cult buys.

Adidas x Gucci
5 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

The three-stripe polo shirt worn with the matching trousers is the new way to do preppy.

Adidas x Gucci
6 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

Bucket hats don't get smarter than Adidas x Gucci's.

Adidas x Gucci
7 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

Of course the collection features plenty of sportswear, like this spearmint green sweatsuit.

Adidas x Gucci
8 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

These fabulous silk sports jackets, styled with similarly slick gym shorts, are an elevated take on activewear.

Adidas x Gucci
9 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

The logoed sweater vest - worn with another pair of Adidas x Gucci Gazelles - is just on the right side of jaunty.

Adidas x Gucci
10 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

These flatform sliders will be your best friend in heatwave weather.

Adidas x Gucci
11 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

These candy-striped leggings might be all the motivation you need to get out of the house.

Adidas x Gucci
12 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

This college-style cardigan would look great with sporty outfit accents.

Adidas x Gucci
13 of 13
CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

This cropped tee styled with this ruby red two-piece is almost too good for words.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us