Julia Roberts Has Got Us Obsessed With The Adidas X Gucci Collaboration Again

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Julia Roberts managed to to out-smart George Clooney. That's right. And how did she do it? With the sharpest of suits from Adidas x Gucci. The collab has been worn by anyone who's anyone in the celebrity world - Jodie Turner-Smith, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Jenner Lopez, you get the picture - and is the latest in a long line of smash-hits for Gucci.

©Getty

The Adidas x Gucci Gazelles were a key part of the 'tourdrobe' of Mr Styles. According to search data earlier this year from Google, searches for 'red gazelles' increased by a whopping +463%. It's not to see why. Paired with his heart-printed dungarees and pastel pink beaded necklace, it's a look that positively shouts Love On Tour. (Now, of course, fans have a whole other collab to bookmark, Gucci Ha Ha Ha, the brand's official partnership with Styles.)

Julia Roberts' look, meanwhile, was sharp with a capital S. She chose the collarless trouser suit in caramel, which has a logoed breast pocket and triple stripes down the legs, pairing the tailoring with a black neck tie and aviator sunglasses. Iconic.

How much does Adidas x Gucci cost?

In its lookbook images, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, Alessandro Michele was inspired by the brand's archival catalogs. Shot against saturated backdrops of yellow, pink, blue and green, his cast of characters pose with golf bags, hockey sticks and hula hoops, striking sportsmanlike poses and showing off the collection to perfection.