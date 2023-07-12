  1. Home
The Best Adidas Shoes To Shop If You Want To Copy The Cool-Girl Celebs

Everyone's a stan - Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, everyone.

best adidas shoes
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

When it comes to cult shoes, no one has as loyal a celebrity following as Adidas. From Jennifer Lawrence to Jisoo, Zoë Kravitz to Kendall Jenner, Taeyeon to Taylor Swift, the brand is simply the ultimate for off-duty shoes that semaphore that cliché of being achingly cool. Best Adidas shoes of all-time? That's a tricky one.

This year has undoubtedly belonged to the Adidas Samba - the sell-out sneaker that has been repped by everyone from EmRata, who's already worn them twice this month, to Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Camila Morrone.

But aside from the Samba, there are several staple shoes that true fans will be wearing on repeat. Olivia Wilde is a big fan of the Adidas Gazelle, frequently wearing them to and from her daily workout sessions in LA. (The actor-director is actually an unofficial advert for the brand. By our count, she owns Gazelles (x2), Sambas, Ultraboosts (x3), all from Adidas. And that's just going back to May.)

Olivia Wilde Adidas trainers
Olivia Wilde wearing Adidas ©Getty

Thanks to smash-hit collaborations like Adidas x Gucci, Adidas x Wales Bonner, Adidas by Stella McCartney and Adidas x Prada Luna, the activewear giant has very much positioned itself as the style set's sneaker brand of choice. But, lest we forget, great trainers are just one part of its shoe offering.

Jennifer Lawrence Adidas sliders
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Adidas ©Getty

Just as iconic are its tripled-striped pool slides - Jennifer Lawrence is a stan, slipping them on for a recent walk around the West Village - which tend to be worn with loungewear and socks, ending the eternally raging argument about whether or not it's acceptable wear the aforementioned socks with sandals. The answer? It is if the sandals are Adidas.

You've also got the brand's take on the ultimate 'ugly' shoe - clogs - as well as thong flip-flops that could be paired with either summer tailoring or a swimsuit.

SHOP: The Best Adidas Shoes

1. Adidas, Adifom Stan Smith Mule Shoes

Adidas, Adifom Stan Smith Mule Shoes

Buy now

Description

Best Adidas shoes include this steamlined clog with a pumped-up sole that comes in taupe, green,

Adidas, Adifom Stan Smith Mule Shoes
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Adidas, Adilette 22 Slides

Adidas, Adilette 22 Slides

Buy now

Description

Available in 18 shades, these marbled slides are too cool to save for the gym changing room.

Adidas, Adilette 22 Slides
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Adidas, Dilette Platform Slides

Adidas, Dilette Platform Slides

Buy now

Description

A little more elevated than your average slide, these are perfect if you want the height of a heel

Adidas, Dilette Platform Slides
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Adidas, Adilette Comfort Slides

Adidas, Adilette Comfort Slides

Buy now

Description

Best Adidas shoes include this silver upgrade on the classic Comfort Slides.

Adidas, Adilette Comfort Slides
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Adidas, Adicane Flip-Flops

Adidas, Adicane Flip-Flops

Buy now

Description

Chunky yet cute, these classic thong flip-flops would look great with tailored shorts.

Adidas, Adicane Flip-Flops
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Adidas, Gazelle Bold Shoes

Adidas, Gazelle Bold Shoes

Buy now

Description

Matching the triple stripe, these triple soles are a playful take on the Gazelle.

Adidas, Gazelle Bold Shoes
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Adidas, Gazelle Shoes

Adidas, Gazelle Shoes

Buy now

Description

Best Adidas shoes have got to include the famous Gazelle. This pair is a reissue from 1991.

Adidas, Gazelle Shoes
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Adidas, Ozweego Shoes

Adidas, Ozweego Shoes

Buy now

Description

A Gen Z spirit + a '90s vibe = these trainers from Adidas. The Ozweegos are as fashionable as they

Adidas, Ozweego Shoes
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Adidas, Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes

Adidas, Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes

Buy now

Description

If you're heading on an off-trail adventure, you need to pack these hiking shoes. Waterproof - and

Adidas, Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Adidas, Terrex Speed Flow Trail Running Shoes

Adidas, Terrex Speed Flow Trail Running Shoes

Buy now

Description

These are the ideal footwear if you love training off the beaten track. With a cushioned midsole

Adidas, Terrex Speed Flow Trail Running Shoes
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
