The Best Adidas Shoes To Shop If You Want To Copy The Cool-Girl Celebs

When it comes to cult shoes, no one has as loyal a celebrity following as Adidas. From Jennifer Lawrence to Jisoo, Zoë Kravitz to Kendall Jenner, Taeyeon to Taylor Swift, the brand is simply the ultimate for off-duty shoes that semaphore that cliché of being achingly cool. Best Adidas shoes of all-time? That's a tricky one.

This year has undoubtedly belonged to the Adidas Samba - the sell-out sneaker that has been repped by everyone from EmRata, who's already worn them twice this month, to Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Camila Morrone.

But aside from the Samba, there are several staple shoes that true fans will be wearing on repeat. Olivia Wilde is a big fan of the Adidas Gazelle, frequently wearing them to and from her daily workout sessions in LA. (The actor-director is actually an unofficial advert for the brand. By our count, she owns Gazelles (x2), Sambas, Ultraboosts (x3), all from Adidas. And that's just going back to May.)

Olivia Wilde wearing Adidas ©Getty

Thanks to smash-hit collaborations like Adidas x Gucci, Adidas x Wales Bonner, Adidas by Stella McCartney and Adidas x Prada Luna, the activewear giant has very much positioned itself as the style set's sneaker brand of choice. But, lest we forget, great trainers are just one part of its shoe offering.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Adidas ©Getty

Just as iconic are its tripled-striped pool slides - Jennifer Lawrence is a stan, slipping them on for a recent walk around the West Village - which tend to be worn with loungewear and socks, ending the eternally raging argument about whether or not it's acceptable wear the aforementioned socks with sandals. The answer? It is if the sandals are Adidas.

You've also got the brand's take on the ultimate 'ugly' shoe - clogs - as well as thong flip-flops that could be paired with either summer tailoring or a swimsuit.

SHOP: The Best Adidas Shoes

1. Adidas, Adifom Stan Smith Mule Shoes Buy now Description Best Adidas shoes include this steamlined clog with a pumped-up sole that comes in taupe, green, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Adidas, Adilette 22 Slides Buy now Description Available in 18 shades, these marbled slides are too cool to save for the gym changing room. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Adidas, Dilette Platform Slides Buy now Description A little more elevated than your average slide, these are perfect if you want the height of a heel ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Adidas, Adilette Comfort Slides Buy now Description Best Adidas shoes include this silver upgrade on the classic Comfort Slides. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Adidas, Adicane Flip-Flops Buy now Description Chunky yet cute, these classic thong flip-flops would look great with tailored shorts. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Adidas, Gazelle Bold Shoes Buy now Description Matching the triple stripe, these triple soles are a playful take on the Gazelle. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Adidas, Gazelle Shoes Buy now Description Best Adidas shoes have got to include the famous Gazelle. This pair is a reissue from 1991. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Adidas, Ozweego Shoes Buy now Description A Gen Z spirit + a '90s vibe = these trainers from Adidas. The Ozweegos are as fashionable as they ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Adidas, Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes Buy now Description If you're heading on an off-trail adventure, you need to pack these hiking shoes. Waterproof - and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now