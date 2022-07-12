Emrata And Bella Hadid’s Favourite Sneakers Are In The Amazon Prime Day Sale From £60

We all love an 'It' trainer. Just look at all the designers who've got in on the act (the Gucci Rhytons, the Balenciaga Triple S). And while these are all super-fashion and highly covetable, they do, alas, come with a pretty hefty price tag. So, when a new pair comes along that doesn't make our bank balance tremble, our ears immediately prick up.
SHOP: Salomon Sneakers In The Amazon Prime Day Sale
1. Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes, WAS £120 NOW £60.42
2. Speedcross Vario 2 Trail Running Shoes, WAS £140 NOW £77.41
3. X Ultra Pioneer ClimaSalomon Waterproof Climbing Trainers, WAS £126.77 NOW £63.70
4. X Ultra Pioneer Aero Climbing Shoe, WAS £110 NOW £66
5. Outline Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe, WAS £88.94 NOW £64.62
Enter Salomon, the French hiking brand founded in 1947 whose sneakers are made from high-tech materials, with super grippy soles and even toggles. While originally designed with pure practicality in mind, their functional-but-fun aesthetic also appeals to the fashion pack. Bella Hadid has been a repeat-wearer for a while now, wearing her Salomon S/LAB XT-4 ADV Running Shoes (which have since sold out) on the regs; Sophie Turner and Katy Perry are also fans.
Recently, Emily Ratajkowski has also stepped out sporting a pair of the sneakers worn with a sheer Coperni dress and underwear. Ratajkowski opted for the XT-6 SKYLINE in purple, and while the exact pair is pretty hard to track down there are plenty of other colour ways and similar styles. (Psst, if you're looking for a bargain, the Amazon Prime Day sale, which lasts for 48 hours from today, has lots of durable-looking pairs.)
The good news is you can wear them with anything, from utilitarian cargo pants to little sundresses (or, if you're feeling bold, something see-through like Emrata). The contrast between something super girly and high-tech trainers is a thing of beauty.
So what are you waiting for? Shop the trainers here. We're warning you, these trainers are in high demand at the moment, do not dawdle!