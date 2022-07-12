Emrata And Bella Hadid’s Favourite Sneakers Are In The Amazon Prime Day Sale From £60

We all love an 'It' trainer. Just look at all the designers who've got in on the act (the Gucci Rhytons, the Balenciaga Triple S). And while these are all super-fashion and highly covetable, they do, alas, come with a pretty hefty price tag. So, when a new pair comes along that doesn't make our bank balance tremble, our ears immediately prick up.

Enter Salomon, the French hiking brand founded in 1947 whose sneakers are made from high-tech materials, with super grippy soles and even toggles. While originally designed with pure practicality in mind, their functional-but-fun aesthetic also appeals to the fashion pack. Bella Hadid has been a repeat-wearer for a while now, wearing her Salomon S/LAB XT-4 ADV Running Shoes (which have since sold out) on the regs; Sophie Turner and Katy Perry are also fans.

©Getty

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski has also stepped out sporting a pair of the sneakers worn with a sheer Coperni dress and underwear. Ratajkowski opted for the XT-6 SKYLINE in purple, and while the exact pair is pretty hard to track down there are plenty of other colour ways and similar styles. (Psst, if you're looking for a bargain, the Amazon Prime Day sale, which lasts for 48 hours from today, has lots of durable-looking pairs.)

©Getty

The good news is you can wear them with anything, from utilitarian cargo pants to little sundresses (or, if you're feeling bold, something see-through like Emrata). The contrast between something super girly and high-tech trainers is a thing of beauty.

So what are you waiting for? Shop the trainers here. We're warning you, these trainers are in high demand at the moment, do not dawdle!