These Are The Best Trainers To Wear With Dresses If You’re On The Move

It's something we all do a couple of times a week but have you ever stopped to think about the best trainers to wear with dresses. Well, think about it now! As our work wardrobes have become more and more casual - heck, track pants are practically fair game if paired with a sharp white shirt - trainers have stopped being just for the commute. People pretty much wear them 24/7, whether or not they have a workout to get to at some point during the day, ergo dresses and trainers are on. But wait, before we get to that part, let's rewind to when you should wear trainers with dresses. If you've heard of stylist Allison Bornstein, you might be familiar with a little something she calls 'the wrong shoe' theory. In her words, if your look feels 'boring' or 'one note', you want to choose the least obvious shoe to provide a point of difference.

Niki Wu Jie ©Getty

Wearing trainers with dresses is a perfect example of the wrong shoe theory in action. See above on influencer Niki Wu Jie, who wore track-soled sneakers with her LBD. The dress lent the trainers a little ladylike flair while the trainers made sure the dress clocked significantly more cool points. Get it?

©Getty

The above street-styler wore a ticking striped shirt dress with techy black trainers. While she could have opted for a smart pair of flats like loafers or ballet pumps, the addition of sneakers gives the whole outfit (along with the baseball cap) some no-muss, no-fuss attitude. Agreed?

©Getty

Now for the best trainers to wear with dresses. This really depends on your personal style. If your safe place is wafty summer dresses then you might want to try a super-sporty sneaker like something from Salomon, Asics or Puma. If tailoring's more your vibe, a retro sneaker like Adidas' Samba, Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 or SAYE's Modelo '70, especially the peacock blue and yellow version, will be right up your wrong shoe street. You also can't go too far wrong with sleek white trainers (or sleek black trainers, for that matter, which, paired with ribbed black sports socks, are just the thing for added bite to a frou-frou frock).

And a note on socks. I am and always will be pro-socks because they can add even more contrast to a look but as you can see from one of the street-stylers above, you could always go naked or with an invisible trainer sock if you don't do naked feet in footwear. Up to you.

SHOP: The Best Trainers To Wear With Dresses

1. Salomon, XT-4 Mesh Running Trainers Price: £ 165 Description The gold standard of tech trainers that truly go the distance off-trail and on is Salomon

4. Nike, P-6000 Shoes Price: £ 99.95 Description Featuring breathable mesh and sporty lines, Nike's P-6000 is the perfect plus one for a wafty

5. Adidas, Handball Spezial Shoes Price: £ 85 Description As well as the Samba, Adidas' Spezial trainer, available in a variety of collegiate colours

6. Puma, 180 Sneakers Price: £ 90 Description These skater-style kicks would look great with another signature of the '90s: slip dresses.

7. Vans, Old Skool Shoes Price: £ 65 Description You can't get much more classic than these skater-style sneakers from Vans, the ultimate in

8. Acne Studios, Low-Top Leather Sneakers Price: £ 390 Description These chunky low-tops would work well with this season's hit skirt, the denim maxi skirt, as well

9. Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 SD PF Price: £ 155 Description Gen Z is obsessed with the yellow and navy version of Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66, but this

10. Loewe, Flow Runner In Suede And Nylon Price: £ 595 Description These logoed suede and nylon trainers, featuring a cursive 'L', would look lovely with knitted