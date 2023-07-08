  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

These Are The Best Trainers To Wear With Dresses If You’re On The Move

Because they're made for one another.

best trainers to wear with dresses
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

It's something we all do a couple of times a week but have you ever stopped to think about the best trainers to wear with dresses. Well, think about it now! As our work wardrobes have become more and more casual - heck, track pants are practically fair game if paired with a sharp white shirt - trainers have stopped being just for the commute. People pretty much wear them 24/7, whether or not they have a workout to get to at some point during the day, ergo dresses and trainers are on. But wait, before we get to that part, let's rewind to when you should wear trainers with dresses. If you've heard of stylist Allison Bornstein, you might be familiar with a little something she calls 'the wrong shoe' theory. In her words, if your look feels 'boring' or 'one note', you want to choose the least obvious shoe to provide a point of difference.

best trainers to wear with dresses
Niki Wu Jie ©Getty

Wearing trainers with dresses is a perfect example of the wrong shoe theory in action. See above on influencer Niki Wu Jie, who wore track-soled sneakers with her LBD. The dress lent the trainers a little ladylike flair while the trainers made sure the dress clocked significantly more cool points. Get it?

best trainers to wear with dresses
©Getty

The above street-styler wore a ticking striped shirt dress with techy black trainers. While she could have opted for a smart pair of flats like loafers or ballet pumps, the addition of sneakers gives the whole outfit (along with the baseball cap) some no-muss, no-fuss attitude. Agreed?

best trainers to wear with dresses
©Getty

Now for the best trainers to wear with dresses. This really depends on your personal style. If your safe place is wafty summer dresses then you might want to try a super-sporty sneaker like something from Salomon, Asics or Puma. If tailoring's more your vibe, a retro sneaker like Adidas' Samba, Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 or SAYE's Modelo '70, especially the peacock blue and yellow version, will be right up your wrong shoe street. You also can't go too far wrong with sleek white trainers (or sleek black trainers, for that matter, which, paired with ribbed black sports socks, are just the thing for added bite to a frou-frou frock).

And a note on socks. I am and always will be pro-socks because they can add even more contrast to a look but as you can see from one of the street-stylers above, you could always go naked or with an invisible trainer sock if you don't do naked feet in footwear. Up to you.

SHOP: The Best Trainers To Wear With Dresses

1. Salomon, XT-4 Mesh Running Trainers

Salomon, XT-4 Mesh Running Trainers
Price: £165

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

The gold standard of tech trainers that truly go the distance off-trail and on is Salomon, the

Salomon, XT-4 Mesh Running Trainers

2. The Row, Owen City Leather-Trimmed Sneakers

The Row, Owen City Leather-Trimmed Sneakers
Price: £720

www.mytheresa.com

Description

You couldn't find chicer black trainers than this leather-trimmed pair by The Row.

The Row, Owen City Leather-Trimmed Sneakers

3. Asics, Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh And Suede Sneakers

Asics, Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh And Suede Sneakers
Price: £155

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Notice the curves of Asics' Gel-Kayano Sneakers? They're specially designed to fit the contours of

Asics, Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh And Suede Sneakers

4. Nike, P-6000 Shoes

Nike, P-6000 Shoes
Price: £99.95

www.nike.com

Description

Featuring breathable mesh and sporty lines, Nike's P-6000 is the perfect plus one for a wafty

Nike, P-6000 Shoes

5. Adidas, Handball Spezial Shoes

Adidas, Handball Spezial Shoes
Price: £85

www.adidas.co.uk

Description

As well as the Samba, Adidas' Spezial trainer, available in a variety of collegiate colours like

Adidas, Handball Spezial Shoes

6. Puma, 180 Sneakers

Puma, 180 Sneakers
Price: £90

uk.puma.com

Description

These skater-style kicks would look great with another signature of the '90s: slip dresses.

Puma, 180 Sneakers

7. Vans, Old Skool Shoes

Vans, Old Skool Shoes
Price: £65

www.vans.co.uk

Description

You can't get much more classic than these skater-style sneakers from Vans, the ultimate in

Vans, Old Skool Shoes

8. Acne Studios, Low-Top Leather Sneakers

Acne Studios, Low-Top Leather Sneakers
Price: £390

www.mytheresa.com

Description

These chunky low-tops would work well with this season's hit skirt, the denim maxi skirt, as well

Acne Studios, Low-Top Leather Sneakers

9. Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 SD PF

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 SD PF
Price: £155

www.onitsukatiger.com

Description

Gen Z is obsessed with the yellow and navy version of Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66, but this

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 SD PF

10. Loewe, Flow Runner In Suede And Nylon

Loewe, Flow Runner In Suede And Nylon
Price: £595

www.loewe.com

Description

These logoed suede and nylon trainers, featuring a cursive 'L', would look lovely with knitted

Loewe, Flow Runner In Suede And Nylon

11. New Balance, 610 Trainers

New Balance, 610 Trainers
Price: £110

www.arket.com

Description

These New Balance trainers can be worn with everything from slinky slip dresses to barely-there

New Balance, 610 Trainers

12. Novesta, Star Dribble Canvas High-Top Trainers

Novesta, Star Dribble Canvas High-Top Trainers
Price: £60

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

If your dress has a longer hemline, a high-top trainer might be the most flattering choice.

Novesta, Star Dribble Canvas High-Top Trainers
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us