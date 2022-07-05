The Most Sizzling Slip Dresses Now That A Sultry Summer Is Finally Here

You've probably been told about a hundred times already, but it's about to get scorching! That means it's, once again, out with the jeans and in with, well, whatever you have that will keep you cool as temperatures start getting increasingly more balmy.

In the world of the A-list, this means one thing and one thing only: slip dresses. Whether they're at Wimbledon, watching from the stands at Centre Court, or Paris Couture Week, the go-to seems to be something spaghetti-strapped and silky that finishes around the mid-calf.

Simone Ashley proved that a midnight blue slip dress can work just as well in the day as at night, styling hers with optic white mules at Wimbledon. At the shows, meanwhile, Rita Ora also opted for navy, pairing her floor-sweeping slip with plenty of gold jewellery for Schiaparelli. And outside the venues, Sabina Socol took a butterfly and blossom-printed slip for a spin, wearing hers with shades, slingback pumps and a slinky chain anklet.

A slip dress really is the gift that keeps on giving when, frankly, it feels too hot to wear clothes - and the best news is that they probably look better with flats than they do with heels (less fussy, more cool). Keep scrolling for the best slip dresses for summer 2022.