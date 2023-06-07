  1. Home
Here’s How To Shop Emily Ratajkowski’s Best Street Style Moments

Buy the birthday girl's wardrobe from £57!

by Renee Washington |
Posted

Hot on our fashion radar is birthday girl EmRata (she just turned 32). Why you ask? Whether she's strolling the streets of New York, dumping on the 'gram or making a guest-star appearance on the catwalk, her wardrobe is always on-point. The model-author consistently showcases a captivating mix of casual and high-fashion looks. Who else do you know that can rock effortlessly rock skater-style trainers and a LBD? Or Superga kicks with a vintage dress? From her mastery of basics to her fearless embrace of funky prints (cough, those rainbow trousers), EmRata proves her fashion prowess time and time again. How she does it? See and shop her best street style moments below...

Acessory Up

One things for certain, two things for sure, EmRata loves pairing shades, silky slip skirts and boots together.

1. Miu Miu, Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Miu Miu, Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini Hobo Bag

This itsy-bitsy bag is the latest from the hit factory that is Miu Miu.

Miu Miu, Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Slip Dress

A slip dress is a staple in her wardrobe, and this one looks like vintage Burberry. And there's that combo again, sunnies and cowboy boots.

2. The Row, Half Moon Leather Handbag

The Row, Half Moon Leather Handbag

EmRata has this exact bag in a slightly lighter brown but it's just as perfect in this shade.

The Row, Half Moon Leather Handbag
Rainbow Trousers

If this doesn't scream 'birthday', I'm not sure what does. These Dolce & Gabanna rainbow trousers are a true head-turner.

3. Paco Rabanne, 1969 Chainmail Shoulder Bag

Paco Rabanne, 1969 Chainmail Shoulder Bag

Another day, another designer bag for EmRata, this time a chainmail number by Paco Rabanne.

Paco Rabanne, 1969 Chainmail Shoulder Bag
Trainer Gal

EmRata can keep it cute and casual too. Superga and Vans, which she's wearing below, are her go-tos when it comes to trainers.

4. Vans, Authentic Trainers In White

Vans, Authentic Trainers In White

Vans are a cornerstone of her off-duty footwear wardrobe.

Vans, Authentic Trainers In White
The Power Of Basics

EmRata's runway of choice? The streets of the West Village. This look proves simplicity can be impactful, in this case a tailored top and a pair of chinos.

5. Superga, 2750 Cotu Classic

Superga, 2750 Cotu Classic

She also loves the tennis trainers by Superga.

Superga, 2750 Cotu Classic
Newspaper Dress

Borrowing a style tip or two from Carrie Bradshaw, Emily is strolling the streets in fashion editor fave, Miaou.

6. Miaou, Karina Graphic-Print Stretch-Recycled Polyester Mini Dress

Miaou, Karina Graphic-Print Stretch-Recycled Polyester Mini Dress

EmRata's actual dress is now on sale for £270! Run!

Miaou, Karina Graphic-Print Stretch-Recycled Polyester Mini Dress
