The Best Polka Dot Dresses Like Kate Middleton’s In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

If you had a closely-trained eye on Wimbledon, it can't have escaped your notice that one tennis fan in particular had a uniform of sorts in the stands. Kate Middleton wore not one but two polka dot dresses on Centre Court, both of which were from one of her favourite labels Alessandra Rich. And while they probably command a four-figure price tag, there is a way to follow her lead without draining your bank balance midway through the month.