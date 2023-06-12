  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Outfit Ideas

These Y2K Trends That Millennials Hate Are Making a Comeback

From butterfly clips to platform shoes, Y2K fashion isn't going anywhere.

Y2K outfits
by Renee Washington |
Posted

As we all know, due to fashion's cyclical nature, we see trends come and go. And one fashion moment, which is being spearheaded by the Gen Z, is Y2K. Millennial babies are shaking, with some even taking to social media to share their fears. If you haven’t seen Y2K fashion making its return - along with some seriously nostalgic outfit ideas - where have you been?

What Is The Y2K Aesthetic?

Y2K fashion essentially encapsulates the 2000s - and the late '90s. In three words, it’s fun, vibrant and futuristic. During this time, technology and the internet were both evolving. Pop culture also played a huge part in the evolution of the style, the biggest It-girls being Britney Spears, Destiny’s Child and Lindsay Lohan. Cult movies like Clueless, not forgetting Mean Girls, acted as something of a fashion blueprint, too! Fast forward to today and under the TikTok hashtag '#2000saesthetic' there is a whopping 16 million views and counting!

How To Achieve The Y2K Look

You’ll be happy to know Y2K fashion is very achievable and with the staple pieces being so varied there’s something for everyone (well we hope so). Welcome to Y2K 101!

Low-Rise Jeans

We can’t ignore the fact that denim played a vital role in this era. Icon during this time, Britney Spears, loved a flared low-rise moment. Other denim pieces included baggy jeans, while 'denim on denim' was also very on-trend. Google searches for the style have increased by 57% over the past two years, with Bella Hadid, Julia Fox and Hailey Bieber following suit.

1. Raey, Drop Organic-Cotton Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

Raey, Drop Organic-Cotton Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

Buy now

Description

Raey's low-rise baggy jeans would look super cool with a simple tank top.

Raey, Drop Organic-Cotton Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Trousers Under Dresses

Trousers under dresses is a trend that keeps the millennials up at night, but Gen Z begs to differ. This trend is gaining huge traction on TikTok with 2.4 million views for the hashtag '#skirtoverpants' and 1.4 million for '#dressoverpants'. Will you be joining this club?

2. Arket, Frill Midi Strap Dress

Arket, Frill Midi Strap Dress

Buy now

Description

The fluttery midi dress would look great on its own or thrown over jeans.

Arket, Frill Midi Strap Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. H&amp;M, Straight Cargo Trousers

H&M, Straight Cargo Trousers

Buy now

Description

A crisp pair of white cargo pants is a wardrobe cornerstone in summer.

H&M, Straight Cargo Trousers
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Ballet Pumps

With balletcore being all the talk, now is a great time to add a pair of pumps to your shopping basket.

4. Aeyde, Uma Black Patent

Aeyde, Uma Black Patent

Buy now

Description

Aeyde makes such of the coolest ballet pumps in the business.

Aeyde, Uma Black Patent
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Velour Tracksuits

The velour tracksuit. This was something that was popularised by Paris Hilton. In the early 2000s, she was always seen in a pink Juicy Couture tracksuit, and with the Y2K hype, shoppers have been picking up the set. Paris has also started her own velour tracksuit line as a throwback to her legendary style! It's a great airport outfit (just saying).

5. Juicy Couture, Pastel Lilac Recycled Velour Zip-Through Hoodie

Juicy Couture, Pastel Lilac Recycled Velour Zip-Through Hoodie

Buy now

Description

If you're buying a velour tracksuit, it's got to be Juicy Couture, Paris Hilton's favourite and

Juicy Couture, Pastel Lilac Recycled Velour Zip-Through Hoodie
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Juicy Couture, Pastel Lilac Recycled Velour Pocketed Bottoms

Juicy Couture, Pastel Lilac Recycled Velour Pocketed Bottoms

Buy now
Juicy Couture, Pastel Lilac Recycled Velour Pocketed Bottoms
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Metallics

As mentioned before, the tech surge in the 2000s really fed into this idea of futuristic fashion. People wore metallic tops, skirts, bags - you name it! We saw this trend coming back, thanks to multiple metallics in the collections of Burberry, Fendi and Coperni, and it couldn't be more ideal if you're planning a going-out outfit.

7. Jigsaw, Sequin Cami Top

Jigsaw, Sequin Cami Top

Buy now

Description

Jigsaw's sequinned set can be worn together for impact or separately for a more subtle statement.

Jigsaw, Sequin Cami Top
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Jigsaw, Sequin Palazzo Pants

Jigsaw, Sequin Palazzo Pants

Buy now
Jigsaw, Sequin Palazzo Pants
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Crop Tops

The baby tees. These tops have definitely made a huge return. Whether it’s ribbed or there’s a graphic print on the front, the girlies didn't wait for summer to start wearing their crop tops (they're great for holiday outfits, obviously). Paired with a long denim jean, it’s a look!

9. Fiorucci, Angels Baby T-Shirt

Fiorucci, Angels Baby T-Shirt

Buy now

Description

No one makes baby tees like Fiorucci.

Fiorucci, Angels Baby T-Shirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

The Skirts

When you think Y2K skirts, you can't help but remember Cher and Dionne's plaid numbers in Clueless! The skirts from this time were so bright and playful. Now it's come full circle, skirts are really the in thing - especially mini ones. As Paris Hilton says ‘skirts should be the size of a belt’. Hopefully you've got that sound on TikTok.

10. Ami Paris, Gingham Cotton And Wool Miniskirt

Ami Paris, Gingham Cotton And Wool Miniskirt

Buy now

Description

Ami's gingham skirt is on sale (if you won't tell Cher, we won't).

Ami Paris, Gingham Cotton And Wool Miniskirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Platform Shoes

Platform shoes have been really hard to miss as of late. Almost everything has a wedge or a little height, whether it's a sandal or a boot. And who can blame them? Channel your inner Bratz doll.

11. Office, Haven Round-Toe Platform Sandals

Office, Haven Round-Toe Platform Sandals

Buy now

Description

These round-toe platform sandals will get you through wedding guest season in style.

Office, Haven Round-Toe Platform Sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Accessories

What’s an outfit without the accessories? Popular items we're seeing re-emerging are butterfly clips, colourful bandanas and sporty sunnies! The futuristic frames especially are growing in popularity with Pinterest searches for the style increasing by 21%.

12. Messy Weekend, Rate Sunglasses

Messy Weekend, Rate Sunglasses

Buy now

Description

Messy Weekend has a dedicated section for active sunglasses.

Messy Weekend, Rate Sunglasses
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

13. Minimalista, The Baby Blossom Clip Hair Clip Pack Of Two

Minimalista, The Baby Blossom Clip Hair Clip Pack Of Two

Buy now

Description

These blossom hair clips are so 2002 (in a good way).

Minimalista, The Baby Blossom Clip Hair Clip Pack Of Two
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us