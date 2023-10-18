Made In Chelsea Announces First Ever Spin Off: Made In Bondi

Brace yourselves for your new reality obsession, because Made In Chelsea is about to go Down Under. E4 announced this morning that it had co-commissioned a Made in Chelsea spin-off - the first ever - with Australian network Channel 7, titled Made In Bondi, due to air next year. According to producers, the show will follow the lives and loves of ‘Sydney’s young, social elite’. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, on a par with Chelsea itself, we’ll watch the well connected socialites navigate life, love and probably a fair few drink tosses.

Seven executive Angus Ross said, 'Set against the backdrop of some of Australia’s most affluent and beautiful suburbs – and with an amazing cast of Sydney locals – Made in Bondi will be an addictive, glamorous and wild ride that will have viewers hooked from the first minute.'

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at Channel 4 said: ‘I’m thrilled to see “Made in” growing into a global franchise. “Made in Chelsea” has been the jewel in E4’s crown for over 10 years and has become one of the most important digital brands in the C4 portfolio, loved by our audiences across a range of platforms.’

When will Made In Bondi start?

It's not clear exactly when the show will start, however when it does begin next year it will air on E4 and Channel 7 in Australia.

Who is on the Made In Bondi cast?

We don't yet have the details of the cast members, but E4 have assured us they are rich, and love to party.

When will Made in Chelsea: Sydney air?

Whilst viewers impatiently wait for the drama to begin from Made in Bondi, we’ll be getting something of a soft launch as the Chelsea crew head over to Sydney to film with their new peers for a special winter series: Made in Chelsea: Sydney coming this December to E4 and Channel 4.