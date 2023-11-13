Made In Chelsea: What Is Going On Between Ruby Adler And Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

Couples on Made in Chelsea love to break up and get back together – and Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi are no different. We saw their 10-year relationship play out on screen when they both joined the show in 2020.

When they broke up for good in 2022, it seemed like there was no going back. Ever since then, they've done a surprisingly good job of being friends with each other and have even met the new people one another are dating.

And now that the cast have been flown out to Sydney to film the Christmas miniseries, fans are wondering whether Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi – who both appear to be single – might be seeing each other again.

In a Q&A on her Instagram story, Ruby revealed that she's sharing a villa with Liv Bentley, David 'Temps' Templer, Sam Prince, Yasmine Zweegers and new boy Hugo Macwood. One fan asked her how she is feeling after her break up with boyfriend Nicholas Sinclair, and she wrote, 'It's been v hard, break ups are extremely testing. It's been so great being so far away. Life goes on and time heals all.'

Then another fan asked if she's currently single and she said, 'yes' with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Reza is also out in Sydney but he's been spending the majority of his time with Harvey Armstrong and Tristan Phipps, and seemed to be getting close to new girl Lauren Sintes for a while. In a recent post of Reza, Harvey and Tristan posing topless on the beach, Ruby wrote 'tarts' in the comment section. Is this insta-flirting? Who knows...