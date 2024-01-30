Everything You Need To Know About Leading BRIT Nominee Raye

Singer-songwriter Raye has defied the conventional path to success. After years of being pigeon-holed as a dance track feature artist, she ended her contract with her record label Polydor in July 2021 and became an independent artist.

After going viral on TikTok with 'Escapism' in 2022, Raye released her debut album My 21st Century Blues as an independent artist in February 2023 to critical acclaim. The R&B singer has since broken records at the BRITs, been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, performed on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival and had her album peak at number two in the UK charts.

Raye now has 34.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has written more than 125 songs, and 'Escapism' alone has been streamed more than 708 million times. She is a fully fledged artist in every sense of the word, and anyone who hasn't heard her name yet is bound to hear it soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the record-breaking singer, Raye.

Who is Raye? The singer who's made BRITS history

Raye, whose real name is Rachel Keen, is a singer, songwriter and producer from Tooting, south London. Before making it as a solo artist, she worked as a songwriter for several big names including Beyoncé, Little Mix, Rihanna, David Guetta, John Legend and Ellie Goulding.

She first rose to fame as a featured artist on Jonas Blue's 'By Your Side' and Jax Jones' 'You Don't Know Me'. After leaving her label in 2021, Raye's 2022 single 'Escapism' (featuring 070 Shake) became her first song to peak at number one in the UK Singles Chart. It also reached the top ten in over 22 countries, and became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Raye's BRIT nominations

In February 2023, her debut album My 21st Century Blues was met with critical acclaim and has earned Raye seven BRIT nominations. This is the most nominations for a single artist in BRITs history. The record was previously six and was jointly held by Robbie Williams (1999), Craig David (2001) and Gorillaz (2002).

She is nominated for prizes including best new artist, artist of the year, best pop act, best R&B act, album of the year and she also has two entries in the song of the year category for 'Escapism' and 'Prada'.

How old is Raye?

Raye was born on 24 October 1997, making her 26 years old. She has been active in the music industry since 2014, and attended BRIT school as a teenager before dropping out after two years because she felt 'confined'.

Raye is the daughter of a Swiss-Ghanaian mother and an English father.

What happened with Raye's record label?

Raye terminated her contract with Polydor label, which is part of Universal Music Group, in 2021 after allegedly being refused the opportunity to release her own album. Before making the decision to leave, Raye took to social media to express her frustration. She tweeted, 'I have been on a four album record deal since 2014, and I haven't been allowed to put out one album.'

The singer added that her music was 'collecting dust' because she was 'awaiting confirmation' that she was 'good enough' to release an album. In mid-July 2021, she swiftly left her contract and became an independent artist. Her public display of frustration was a risky move, but it paid off. Speaking to The Guardian shortly after she said, 'The fact that they did let me go, I’m so grateful because it could have gone all matters of dark.'

Raye's story is not unique, several artists are tied into long-term contracts with the promise that they can release an album, only to be sidelined by their label. In Raye's instance, the head who signed her in 2014 left Polydor in 2016 and, according to her interview with The Guardian, she started to feel like less of a priority from that point on.

In November 2023, Raye was interviewed by Louis Theroux as part of his series Louis Theroux Interviews, where she spoke in greater detail about her struggles in her previous contract. She spoke about self-medicating with drugs as a way of coping during that period and said, 'I was able to get along with my career because I was in some form of sedation, whether it be weed or other things.'

However, she said that following the success of her debut album, she received flowers from her former label. 'I got some flowers [from Polydor] so that was nice,' she said. 'It’s just… honestly…. It makes me annoyed. I have to come to really find true peace, which I wrestle with. At the end of the day it should come down to a creator believing in what they’ve created. I just want to be a person who’s in control of my life.'

Later on in the interview – and something that is referenced in some of her songs from My 21st Century Blues, such as 'Ice Cream Man' – Raye spoke about being a victim of assault and the abuse of power early on in her career. She said, 'When you’re young, and up and coming, and you have a dream, and you cross paths with powerful people… some people abuse their power and the effects of that can be crippling.

'I applaud women who speak out and are loud and brave and bold about the disgusting things that they’ve been dealt. I don’t personally have that strength to do that. Sadly for me, it’s not one instance, it’s many things that have occurred.'

Who manages Raye now?

Raye is currently managed by her father, Paul Keen. He also manages Raye's younger sister Abby Keen (known as Absolutely), who is a singer-songwriter too.

Where can I watch Raye perform?

Raye is currently on world tour and returns to the UK at the end of February to continue performing. The majority of tickets are sold out but she is also set to perform at several major festivals this summer.

For tickets and further information on when you can watch Raye perform, check here.