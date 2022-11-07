The Boots Black Friday Sale Has Already Landed: Here Are The Best Deals To Get You Started

Yep - the time has come. Even though we're still at the (very) beginning of November, Black Friday is well and truly upon us. Well, for some brands anyway. While Back Friday typically kicks off on 25 November, Boots is among the many brands offering early Black Friday deals on all things beauty and wellness, and TBH, we're ready for it.
The beauty retailer has discounts on everything from make-up brushes, to fragrances, meaning you can stock up on essentials or skip the festive panic and get a headstart on Christmas presents. We've scoured through hundreds (upon hundreds) of deals, bringing you a round-up of the best early Black Friday sales currently live on the Boots website. Keep scrolling to shop up to 60 per cent off iconic brands including Real Techniques, Marc Jacobs, BaByliss and more.
Get up to 50 per cent off The BaByliss Platinum Straighteners, which promise to reduce frizz, resulting in luxuriously shiny hair.
Exfoliate and brighten your skin with PIXI's glow starter kit, now almost half-price.
Flirty and floral, Dot by Marc Jacobs perfectly combines the scents of jasmine and vanilla, with red berries and dragonfruit.
Ready to go hair-free? Save £70 pounds on the Phillips Lumea IPL this Black Friday.
Merging floral and woody, Valentino's Voce Viva is a mesmerising scent
This set includes every brush you'll ever need: from a setting brush to a concealer brush, the Real Techniques Winter Brights Set has got you covered - and it's currently half-price.
Black Friday is hands down the best time to shop for an electric toothbrush, and this model from Oral-B also comes with a limited-edition travel case.
Get spicy this festive season with Lovehoney's couple's sex toy advent calendar.
Lady Million, the perfume loved by, well, millions is now on sale for £45.
Exclusive to Boots, Clinique's Festive Fall Favourite set includes four full-size products, one scrub as well as one voucher - and it's now only £35.50.