These Chanel Perfumes Are Still Available In The Black Friday Sales – But Not For Long

Discounts too good for you to miss.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Published
Chanel No5 Eau de Parfum 50ml
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum 35ml
Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfum 100ml
Chanel Chance Eau de Toilette 50ml
Chanel Coco Noir Eau de Parfum 50ml
Chanel Allure Eau de Parfum 100ml
Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Toilette 50ml
Chanel Coco Eau de Parfum 50ml
Chanel Boy Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum 75ml
Chanel No5 L'Eau Eau de Toilette 35ml
Chanel Allure Sensuelle Eau de Parfum 50ml
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Hair Perfume 35ml

The Black Friday sales for 2023 are still going strong, if you haven't quite had enough of them yet. Before you glaze over as a result of sale fatigue, however, I do need to inform you that there are still some major discounts on something that, in my opinion, really is worth buying while it's on sale: Chanel perfume.

Fragrance is, of course, a very personal thing but I have to say that there is not a single Chanel scent I've ever sniffed with which I did not fall in love. From the timeless decadence of Chanel No5 to the youthful headiness of Chanel Chance, there are perfumes for all ages and tastes. The only drawback? There is, naturally, a Chanel price tag.

How glorious, then, to discover than even these beautiful fragrances are on sale this Black Friday – an event which is still going strong. Offers look set to continue into next week, although many end tomorrow, Cyber Monday (27th November). So, I'd recommend taking advantage of discounts at retailers like Sephora and John Lewis & Partners, both of which are offering up to a huge 20% off Chanel perfumes right now.

Whether you're looking to replenish your stock of Chanel's Gabrielle Chanelscent (if you haven't yet encountered this, I promise it's completely divine) or on the hunt for a bottle of Coco Mademoiselle to give for Christmas, here's your way to give the gift of Chanel while saving money. And whoever thought you'd be able to say that?

SHOP: The Biggest Discounts on Chanel Perfume This Black Friday Weekend 2023

1. Chanel No5 Eau de Parfum 50ml

Price: £79.20 (was £99)

www.sephora.co.uk

2. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum 35ml

Price: £60.35 (was £71)

www.sephora.co.uk

3. Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfum 100ml

Price: £121.10 (was £136)

www.sephora.co.uk

4. Chanel Chance Eau de Toilette 50ml

Price: £75.60 (was £84)

www.sephora.co.uk

5. Chanel Coco Noir Eau de Parfum 50ml

Price: £85.41 (was £99)

www.sephora.co.uk

6. Chanel Allure Eau de Parfum 100ml

Price: £121.10 (was £136)

www.sephora.co.uk

7. Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Toilette 50ml

Price: £71.40 (was £84)

www.sephora.co.uk

8. Chanel Coco Eau de Parfum 50ml

Price: £89.10 (was £99)

www.sephora.co.uk

9. Chanel Boy Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum 75ml

Price: £160 (was £200)

www.johnlewis.com

10. Chanel No5 L'Eau Eau de Toilette 35ml

Price: £63.90 (was £71)

www.sephora.co.uk

11. Chanel Allure Sensuelle Eau de Parfum 50ml

Price: £89.10 (was £99)

www.sephora.co.uk

12. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Hair Perfume 35ml

Price: £51.30 (was £57)

www.sephora.co.uk

Hannah Banks-Walker is Grazia's head of fashion commerce. She has also written for the likes of Harper's Bazaar, The FT, Glamour, Stylist, The Telegraph, Red, i-D and The Pool on everything from curly hair (hi!) to the patriarchy. Not necessarily in that order. Find her on Instagram and Twitter. But please don't look for her MySpace profile, which until now was the last time she wrote about herself in the third person.

