The World’s Most Famous Face Cream Has 15% Off In The Black Friday Sale – But For A Limited Time Only

La Mer's Crème de la Mer moisturiser is a product that needs no introduction. Arguably one of the most loved products in all of skincare, La Mer's cult cream offers results that are - quite frankly - unfathomable. The secret? A special 'miracle broth', containing sea kelp and other powerful regenerating ingredients, resulting in cell-renewing formula, widely regarded as the ultimate route to smooth, firm skin.

Loved among A-listers including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid - to name only a few - the product's excellent results have helped it earn its spot in the beauty hall of fame. But, at a steep retail price of £155, you might think twice before buying a new pot. Luckily, thanks to the wonder that is Black Friday - that need no longer be the case.

Among the plethora of brilliant deals featuring in Liberty's Black Friday sale, is none other than La Mer's Creme De La Mar moisturiser, priced at 15% less for a limited time only. Down to £130 from £155, there's truly no better time to stock-up on the world-famous face cream. We know we are.

Shop the Creme De La Mer Black Friday sale below.