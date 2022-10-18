Made In Chelsea: What Is The Allure Of Sam Prince?

Made in Chelsea is back! Yes, our favourite group of King Roaders are back in Chelsea. After a hot, dramatic summer in Mallorca the gang are back with more chaos on home soil. One person who is back to causing drama: Sam Prince. Whilst Sam was in Mallorca he was very busy arguing with Julius Cowdrey (their feud continues on TikTok). Now he’s back in Chelsea, he is continuing to pull on the heart strings of ex-girlfriend Inga Valentiner and claims he is her ‘soul mate.’

Inga kissed Harvey Armstrong over the summer (which of course will ruffle Emily Blackwell's feathers) but she is clearly still hung up on Sam. She was very emotional over him throughout the series' first episode and there are obviously still feelings there. But what is it about Sam Prince that draws women to him? We are still searching for the answer.

Since his arrival on Made In Chelsea Sam has shown little respect for women. He has consistently dodged and weaved his way out of taking any responsibility for his actions - yet women are still pining for his affection. And he always does it with a smug smile on his face. Sam seems to get a thrill out of goading and gaslighting women …or just about anyone!

Lest we forget when Sam Prince cheated on Toff in her own bed… without even changing the sheets after! Or when he played Inga and Verity off of each other which later led to an almighty argument, leaving Inga isolated from the other girls. More recently he cheated on Inga and kissed her best friend at the time, Olivia Bentley, on a drunken night out.

They say it’s not good to harp on about someone’s past. However, that’s only IF there is an actual change in behaviour. There is a pattern of bad behaviour here. There has been no progression over the many years he's been on the show and his treatment of Inga underlines this. In his behaviour Sam is demonstrating the same narcissistic traits he always did and why Inga is even debating getting back in a relationship with him is beyond me.

Inga needs to remember her worth and why she broke up with him in the first place. He has shown that he is good at manipulating situations and this is perhaps why women get caught in his trap. Once you get past his charming façade and take off the rose-tinted glasses, many women on the show have the same kind of experience with him - and it's never positive. The question on everyone's lips now are Sam Prince and Inga back together now?

On the show Inga is going back and forth about her feelings towards him but this was filmed a few months ago. As for their status now - social media has given us a few clues. Recently, newcomer Issy Francis-Baum posted a TikTok featuring cast mates Robbie Mullett and Willow Day. Also in the video Inga and Sam are sitting there TOGETHER! That’s not the behaviour of people who are trying to stay away from each other. Whether they are back together or friends - they are still very much in each other’s lives.