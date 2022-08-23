Made In Chelsea: Should Julius Really Be A Life Coach Given How He Treats Women?

When Julius Cowdrey made the decision to add life coach to his multi-hyphen reality star/musician career path, those around him were less than impressed. ‘He’s a life coach? Doesn’t he live at home with his mum? questioned his co-star Reza Amiri-Garroussi. ‘He’s a trainer on how to ruin lives, is that what it is?’

And just over a year into his new career (according to LinkedIn), Julius is proving his frenemies point right. On last night’s Made In Chelsea: Mallorca (spoiler alert) Julius was haunted by a horrendous lie where he’d previously told Tabitha Willett he was looking after his sick mother while he was actually having sex with India Hovenden—his secret fling of two years. Nice.

As Tristan Phipps pointed out when Julius first revealed his intentions to become a life coach: ‘You’ve got to have your own sh * t in order before you can coach other people’. And, after last night’s drama it’s abundantly clear that Julius sh * t is very much out of order—as is his behaviour towards women.

When India entered the villa, vibrating with nerves at confronting Julius and spilling the truth about their relationship to the rest of the group, rather than apologise that he’d hidden her from his friends, Julius grovelled to Ollie Locke for lying – instinctively more concerned about his reputation with the boys than the woman he’d repeatedly hurt.

Over a period of 24 months, Julius slept around, dated other people and disregarded India’s feelings under the premise that they were ‘casual’. All the while, he led her on with breadcrumbs of claims he was ‘falling’ for her – that she was the only real connection he’d had in years.

And after smashing India’s heart into very apparent smithereens, Julius didn’t even have the good grace to leave her alone. Instead, he met her at midnight next to Palma Cathedral and claimed that when he’d seen her in Spain he’d felt ‘comforted’.

‘I do care for you,’ he claimed. ‘Not spending time with you in these last few months has been really hard. It feels like a piece is missing…I’m drawn to you.’ In next episode’s preview, it’s clear India and Julius sleep together again, only for her to find out second hand he still doesn’t want to be with her. ‘Why do you keep doing this to her?’ Digby Edgley fumes.

Julius’ life coaching videos teach how to have confidence and self-respect—but it’s respect for others he might want to worry about. After an hour of making India think she’s insane to expect better than his horrid behaviour, Made In Chelsea fans were overwhelmingly thinking the same thing: ‘The fact Julius pops up on TikTok giving life advice when he treats girls like that,’ worried one user. ‘How Julius gets any woman to go anywhere near him is a f * * king mystery to me,’ added another.