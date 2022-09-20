Everything You Need To Know About Made In Chelsea’s Sam Prince

When somebody leaves Made In Chelsea, you can never guarantee that they're gone forever. Over the years, cast members - Fred Ferrier, Binky Felstead, Ollie Locke, just to name a few - have all taken time away from the series, only to return to the King's Road later. But this series, it's the return of another name which is causing drama for the cast: Sam Prince.

Sam was introduced as a potential love interest for Inga Valentiner, with Inga's mates - such as Maeva - warning Inga that he used to have a bit of a reputation in Chelsea for being a playboy, aka the most considerate towards women.

And Inga and Sam did seem happy. At least until they went to the Peak District with the cast - and Sam kissed Verity Bowditch during a spin the bottle challenge. Inga wasn't best pleased that Sam and Verity then disappeared for a few hours, and promptly broke up with him the next morning.

In the most recent series in Mallorca, he mostly got a thrill out of arguing and aggravating Julius Cowdrey - which was truly his main purpose on the trip. The pair do not get on and have even extended their long-standing beef to TikTok!

Anyway, if you need a refresher on who Sam is - here's everything you need to know.

Who is Sam Prince?

Sam is a 24-year-old influencer and business owner. Typical of Chelsea, he was educated at St Bede's School, in East Sussex. He started the company Forager Teas, a sustainable tea brand, during lockdown, and on the website, it says that he 'come [ s ] from a marketing background',.

How long has Sam Prince been on Made In Chelsea?

For long-term Chelsea fans, they'll remember that Sam was on the show from 2017-2018, joining the cast in series 13. And who knows how long he's going to be back for, after rejoining in the 22nd series.

What is Sam Prince's Instagram?

Want to keep up with Sam Prince's life outside of Chelsea? (Spoiler: there's a lot of travelling.) You can give him a follow @samjprince.

Are Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner still together?

While they did previously split up - over the summer they were spotted at a music festival together. Eagle-eyed fans saw they had tagged each other in a string of Instagram videos ( no faces were included off course.) So, while they are maybe trying to keep their reconciliation on the down low - they are definitely hanging out again.

Sam was known for being an ex of Lottie Moss (Kate Moss' half-sister) but his cheating caused them to split. He was also with Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, a relationship which also ended due to his cheating.