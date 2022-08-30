Made In Chelsea: Julius Cowdrey Has Blocked Sam Prince On TikTok As Their Feud Continues Off Camera

After recently aired episodes of Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, it’s fair to say Julius Cowdrey and Sam Prince aren’t exactly the best of friends. This five-part season showed the pair engaging in a monumental spat that featured the insults ‘little pr * ck’ and ‘sh * t bloke’ before Julius offered Sam Prince a life coaching session ‘because you f * * king need it’.

Long-term fans of the show will know that Sam and Julius’ life coaching dream have had a heated past. Sam did actually once lure Julius into meeting him under the guise he needed to hear his words of wisdom only for further arguing to ensue.

‘You life coach, you chat bollocks on social media, you can’t even fucking sing,’ he told Julius in the latest instalment of their feud – this time overseas. ‘You’re a life coach,’ he emphasised again. ‘Get a fucking real job mate’.

And although Made In Chelsea: Mallorca had its finale on Friday—Sam and Julius’ feud wasn’t left in Palma. ‘Nostril singing baby, I love you bro,’ duetted Sam with a video of Julius singing Train’s Hey, Soul Sister that had already gone viral on TikTok for its direly cringe effect.

But just as Sam appeared to be gearing up to review all of Julius’ subsequent content (his life coaching is normally delivered in videos of him walking slow mo towards the camera uttering a phrase that belongs on a fridge magnet) the chance was ripped away from him. He got blocked.

‘In the new market for a new life coach xoxo’ he told his followers as he lay in bed with a crying filter streaming from his eyes and the screenshot of Julius no ‘unavailable’ profile on the screen. In the background, Gotye’s Somebody That I Used To Know played. ‘I can’t with this beef it’s so funny,’ reacted one fan. ‘You’re savage and I love it,’ added another.

Julius is yet to release a statement on his decision to cut Sam off from his sometimes-therapy-sometimes-pop-covers content. But he did have a seemingly pointed piece of advice to share about ‘protecting your own energy’ at around the same time.

‘Now I’m not telling you something you don’t know, right,’ he says in his latest video. ‘But the people you hang around…You have a chance to hang around good energy or bad. Or just positive or negative, or upbeat or downbeat or glass half full or glass half empty. We are so impressionable. We’re like sponges to energy and if you’re surrounding yourself with people who don’t make you feel good then you will not feel good. It will fall on you like a coat on your back.